Troy Nisbett, Jennifer Harding to represent St Kitts and Nevis in World Aquatics Champs

St Kitts and Nevis: Troy Nisbett and Jennifer Harding have been representing St Kitts and Nevis in the World Aquatics Championships 2024. Starting on February 2, 2024, the championship will run through February 18 in Doha, Qatar.

The two swimmers have been accompanied by the President of St Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation- Eldon Thomas, and Coach- James Weekes in the championships. The four-member delegation participated in the championships and represented the Federation in different events.

Troy Nisbett will participate in the 50m freestyle in the championship. On the other hand, Jennifer Harding will be competing in the 50m and 100m backstroke events. The Championship is the pre-qualifier event to select the athletes for the summer’s Paris Olympics Games.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 started on Feb 2, and the winners of each event in Doha will receive US$20,000. The schedule for this week has also been unveiled, and events such as Freestyle and Butterly have been taking place from February 11 to 18, 2024.

The week started with the Men’s 50m butterfly, which was held in Cameron Gray on February 11, 2024. The second event of the day was for the women, which was Women’s 400m Freestyle.

On February 12, 2024, the championship hosted two events for men and women. The first event for the day was the Men’s 100m Backstroke, which was held at Andrew Jeffcoat and the second event for the day was the Women’s 1500m Freestyle, which was held at Caitlin Deans, Eve Thomas.

The first event for February 13, 2024, was Women’s 200m Freestyle, which was held at Erika Fairweather, and the second event was Men’s 200m Butterfly, which was held at Lewis Clareburt.

Upcoming schedule

The name of the events for February 14, 2024, will be Men’s 100m Freestyle and Men’s 200m Individual Medley. Men’s 200m Backstroke and Women’s 4x200m Freestyle will be held on February 15, 2024.

The three events which are scheduled for February 16, 2024, will be Men’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 50m Freestyle and Women’s 800m Freestyle. The Men’s 50m Backstroke will be held on February 17, 2024, and the Men’s 400m Individual Medley will be held on February 18, 2024.