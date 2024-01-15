Triumphant Success of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme

Dominica’s CBI Programme generates income for the country which directly contributes to financing climate resilience and sustainable development initiatives within the nation.

The Commonwealth of Dominica’s Prime Minister, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, expressed public admiration for Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, highlighting its significant role in fostering widespread economic growth.

Dominica aspires to be the world’s first climate-resilient nation, actively pursuing sustainable goals and championing eco-conscious initiatives on the global stage.

These efforts not only usher in new developmental phases for the country but also serve as a catalyst for the growth of this small island developing state, triggering a multiplier effect that extends beyond its natural beauty.

Dominica CBI Regulation Changes

Dominica has enhanced regulations to guarantee the meticulousness of every aspect of the CBI Programme, persistently reinforcing its due diligence procedures. The nation affirms its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in citizenship.

In adherence to the six principles for Caribbean CBI Programmes established with the United States (US) in February 2023, Dominica was the first Caribbean country to implement the Six Principles within its CBI Programme. Russian and Belarussian applicants are prohibited from participating in CBI programmes and applicants and their dependants sixteen years of age or older must undergo mandatory interviews.

Additional regulations amended in December 2023, included regulations granting enhanced powers to enforce these principles, including the introduction of mandatory interview requirements and an increased governmental authority to revoke citizenship to safeguard the integrity of the CBI Programme.

The new regulations empower Dominica to revoke citizenship, through sharing information with the Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC) and other Caribbean CBI jurisdictions.

Furthermore, the consolidated changes tighten the eligibility criteria for Authorised Agents (AAs), ensuring the thoroughness of the CBI Programme at every step. These changes result in increased application and renewal fees for AAs.

The Government is continuously improving due diligence procedures to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the CBI Programme. The amended regulations also acknowledge the importance of closing any existing loopholes.

These decisive measures aim to strengthen the CBI Programme’s framework by addressing potential vulnerabilities.

Tangible and Transformative Advantages

Dr Skerrit emphasises that the advantages stemming from the CBI Programme go beyond immediate gains, asserting that they are both tangible and transformative for the entire nation.

The introduction of new regulations highlights Dominica’s dedication to enhancing the due diligence procedures of its CBI Programme. These measures are designed to bolster the credibility and integrity of the CBI Programme.

Dominica Real Estate Investment Opportunities

Investing in Dominica’s real estate offers a wealth of benefits, providing investors with ownership of luxurious properties in a highly desirable Caribbean location.

Dominica showcases a rich natural environment, featuring lush rainforests, heavenly waterfalls, and scenic hiking trails. The real estate options, from eco-friendly villas to luxurious resorts, mirror this natural splendour. Dominica’s real estate market offers a harmonious opportunity for investors seeking substantial returns without a high-entry threshold.

The Dominica’s Real Estate Investment Option emerges as an opportunity to invest in exclusive luxury properties, granting investors dual citizenship. This investment option is particularly attractive for environmentally conscious individuals, positioning itself as the ideal choice for eco-investors seeking investment opportunities with the added benefit of acquiring citizenship.

Infrastructure and Quality of Life Enhancements

Dr Skerrit pointed out the concrete benefits of the CBI Programme, particularly in the form of remarkable improvements in infrastructure and the overall quality of life experienced by Dominicans.

Dominica’s CBI Programme has supported the nation by financing various projects, including the development of international airports, construction of new bridges, and establishment of new roads. This infrastructure will contribute to advancing the country’s eco-tourism initiatives, fostering the creation of five-star eco hotels and protected marine parks.

Dominica has experienced notable development over the past 20 years, including improvements in gross domestic product (GDP) growth and increased water access for every community.

Additionally, the CBI Programme is aiding the nation in expanding its investments in environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Examples of Dominica’s CBI Programme Impact

Dr Skerrit provides explicit examples, citing the CBI Programme’s contribution to the construction of new homes, development of water systems, and provision of funds for post-hurricane roofing projects as clear indicators of its positive impact.

Ongoing projects include the reduction of fossil fuel reliance, geothermal energy development, and efficient healthcare services.

Investors will have the opportunity to participate in a transparent and responsible CBI Programme. The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) aims to guarantee that the funds generated through the CBI Programme will be directed towards supporting sustainable development initiatives within the country. This effort will further advance Dominica’s goal of becoming the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

Dominican Government’s Housing Initiative

The Government has committed to building 5,000 homes resilient to climate impacts, with the construction underway using funds from the CBI Programme.

Honourable Dr Skerrit announced plans to deliver 250 climate-resilient homes to deserving families by June 2024. The initiative aims to provide housing support to those in need, with over 70 homes already donated during the Christmas season.

The Government is actively constructing more than 300 homes across various communities, demonstrating a commitment to addressing the housing needs of Dominican citizens.

Economic Vitality Through Economic Support

Honourable Dr Skerrit explained that the CBI Programme has played a crucial role in financing low-interest loans for diverse sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and small businesses. This financial support injects vitality into the economy and encourages self-sufficiency among the citizens.

Dominica has rebounded in the last two years with substantial CBI investments and development. Honourable Dr Skerrit highlighted resilience in water systems and mentions advancements in the hotel industry, attributing the expansion of hotels to the policies of his administration.

As the regulations improve the CBI Programme’s standing, they will concurrently bolster its integrity, making it an optimal destination for investment.