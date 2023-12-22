Trinidad woman lost her salary to bandit on Charlotte Street

A woman lost his entire salary of $4,400 when a bandit stole her purse on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on Tuesday, 19 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman lost his entire salary of $4,400 when a bandit stole her purse on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday, 19 December.

As per the reports, the woman who lives on Nelson Street in the eastern part of Port of Spain was walking south along Charlotte Street around 7:15 pm when a bandit stole her purse and took the money, after which he returned the purse back to her.

While walking, she felt someone bumped into her. She took it as her misconception and kept moving. Again, after a few minutes, she felt someone tap on her left shoulder.

She turned back and tried to figure out who was behind her. Behind her, she found a nearly five-foot-tall man who was slimly built with a dark blue jersey around his neck.

The man, as she turned back presented himself as a gentle man. He handed her purse and told her that her purse fell down on the way by mistake while she was walking.

He said that he saw the incident and followed her to give her purse back to her as it must be carrying very important stuff.

The woman took her purse and thanked him for his help, as with the loss of the purse, she could face lots of trouble.

The victim, unaware of the loss, kept her purse with herself and continued moving on her way after the man left the place.

After some time, the woman recalled the incident and decided to check her purse to see if everything was in its place or not.

While looking into the purse, the victim came to know that she was missing her entire amount of salary, which was $4,400.

The woman immediately went back to Charlotte Street in the hope of finding her money back or the man who returned her purse. But, as expected, she left with failure and disappointment.

Straight after, she went to the Besson Street Police Station to file a report of her lost money and explained the whole situation.

The police department took the matter in hand in response to the report made by the victim.

The people around the area are not feeling good about this incident, as crimes like this are getting very high in the region.

The public is raising questions toward the police department about the steps taken in this kind of situation where people and their money are not safe.

The incident also worked to create awareness in society of taking care of their valuables.