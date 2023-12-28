Trinidad welcomes Holland America Line’s Ms Zaandam

Trinidad and Tobago welcomed the Holland America Line’s Ms Zaandam cruise on the port of Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago welcomed the Holland America Line’s Ms Zaandam cruise on the port of Port of Spain on Wednesday. The cruise brought over 1400 cruise passengers to the shores of the country.

The passengers have been representing 29 different countries and spend their vacations in the mesmerising places of Trinidad and Tobago. Out of the 1400, over 400 passengers will enjoy pre-packaged tours to Maracas Waterfall, Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Mt. St. Benedict, Paramin La Vigie Lookout, and more.

The rest of the passengers will be given a chance to enjoy curbside entertainment and the offerings from the local artisans. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Trinidad and Tobago shared glimpses of the cruise passengers who visited the country to spend their vacations and festive season.

The 2023/2024 cruise season has kicked off in Trinidad and Tobago in October. The season has marked the arrival of the twenty-eight thousand passengers to the shores. Several cruise ships have brought thousands of passengers and driven economic growth.

Recently, the country has welcomed the arrival of 2660 passengers on the Jewel of the seas.

Along with that, the MSC seaside’s inaugural cruise ship also visited Trinidad last Thursday, bringing four thousand two hundred and thirty-four passengers. The ship has marked the arrival of the largest number of cruise passengers for the current cruise season in Trinidad and Tobago.

Several reports suggested that the cruise season will bring a significant boost to the economic growth in Trinidad and Tobago. The country is all set to welcome 21 more cruise calls for the season, indicating the increment in the figures for cruise passengers.

Along with that, the Jewel of the Seas will dock on the port of Trinidad and Tobago every Thursday for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

Jewel of the Seas cruise ship was earlier docked on the shores of the country on December 5, 2023. Through these cruise ships, tourists from across the globe have experienced the beauty of the local products of the services of Trinidad and Tobago.