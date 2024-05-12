Trinidad to host several events and activities to observe Mother’s Day weekend

Trinidad is all set to celebrate the prestigious occasion of Mother's Day this weekend, with a number of events and activities scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12, 2024.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad is all set to celebrate the prestigious occasion of Mother’s Day this weekend, with a number of events and activities scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12, 2024. From concerts to brunches, visitors can be delighted by a number of festivities on the island.

While announcing the development, Visit Trinidad authority said, “From concerts to brunches – celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend in Trinidad with one of our many experiences across the island.”

The authority shared the exclusive calendar of Things to Do in Trinidad over the Mother’s Day Weekend. Several events will be held on Friday and Saturday, leading up to the final day of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The complete calendar of Things To Do in Trinidad over this weekend is as follows:

Friday, May 10, 2024

Spectacular Broadway

Queen’s Hall | 8 PM

Queen’s Hall | 8 PM Saturday, May 11, 2024

Mother’s Day Spectacular

Centre Point Mall

Centre Point Mall Orchids For Mom with Love Preysal High School | 9 AM-5 PM

Spectacular Broadway Queen’s Hall | 8 PM

Spectacular Broadway Queen’s Hall | 8 PM IBA Music Festival

Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre | 6:30 PM-9:30 PM

Mom & Me

Centre of Excellence

Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre | 6:30 PM-9:30 PM Mom & Me Centre of Excellence Sunday, May 12, 2024

Laughter for Moms

NAPA | 5:30 PM

NAPA | 5:30 PM Mother’s Day Brunch

HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre

Mother’s Day Buffet Lunch & Show

HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre Mother’s Day Buffet Lunch & Show Cascadia Hotel | 12 PM-5 PM

Blooms & Brunch

DPR Complex | 11 AM-4 PM

Mamma Say

Blooms & Brunch DPR Complex | 11 AM-4 PM Mamma Say Sound Forge | 6 PM-10 PM

Chutney and 1st Mother’s Day Festival

Chutney and 1st Mother’s Day Festival Rampersad Brothers Ranch | 7:30 PM-1AM

Queen of the Road – The Calypso Rose Musical

Queen of the Road – The Calypso Rose Musical Central Bank Auditorium | 6:30 PM-9:30 PM

Spectacular Broadway

Queen’s Hall | 6:30 PM

Spectacular Broadway Queen’s Hall | 6:30 PM Mother’s Day Brunch

Hyatt Regency

Orchids For Mom with Love Preysal High School | 9 AM-5PM

All these exciting events on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the island of Trinidad will attract more visitors from across the region and will also give the visitors the chance to indulge in them and get a taste of everything local. These events will feature the local culture and traditions of the island nation, making it perfect for everyone to make their mothers, wives and sisters day special.