Trinidad soldier who killed his wife was already under charges

Trinidad and Tobago: The soldier was already under the charges who killed his 43-year-old wife and her 66-year-old mother at Riverside Drive of Glencoe in Westmoorings, a suburb in the region of Diego Martin in Trinidad, on the morning of Tuesday, 2 January.

The victims were identified as Calida Schamber, who was the wife of the killer, and Carmelita DeLeon, who was the mother of Calida.

The culprit was identified as a soldier named Tesson Bradshaw, who is a Warrant Officer in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who managed the Cumuto Military Camp.

The 43-year-old victim, Calida, was an employee of ANSA Motors and was already a victim of domestic abuse by the father of her child, identified as Tesson Bradshaw.

As per the reports, there were several investigations done against Bradshaw by the officers of the Four Roads and the Maloney Police Stations.

The soldier was detained by the police department of Maloney for the case of threatening the victim for her life in early December.

It is said that even in the presence of police while hearing, he said that he would kill the victim with whom he has an 11-month-old baby.

The soldier was charged under the cases of Common assault for pointing a gun at the victim, Assaults to cause body harm, Harassment, Four counts of breach of a Protection Order, Indecent assault, Choking with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and Housebreaking with intent.

The bail of $300,000 was granted to the soldier by Justice of the Peace Wahid Mohammed under some conditions and ordered that he appear before an Arima Magistrate on 10 January.

It is revealed from the documents of the court that the surety of the Soldier was given by his aunt.

The conditions under which the bail was granted to the soldier by Justice of the Peace Wahid Mohammed, who released him into military custody, were as follows:

The soldier will remain at Camp Cumuto Barracks under the supervision of a Sergeant Major.

He will not contact the victim, Calida, through any means like phone, SMS, social media or any other way.

He will report daily to the Sergeant Major at Camp Camuto.

He will be escorted from and to Camp Cumuto by a senior officer if he needs to leave to attend for any personal issues or business.

After bail was granted, some issues occurred within the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, which made some changes in the bail conditions by the Justice of the Peace.

As per the documents, the Justice of the Peace at the Maloney Police Station changed the bail conditions which ordered that the culprit soldier will stay at his aunt’s residence in D’Abadie.

He needed to keep reporting to the Maloney Police Station every Friday and would also avoid communicating with Calida.

Anyhow, the soldier went to the house of the victim on 29 December at Riverside Drive in Westmoorings.

There he went against the order of the Justice of the Peace and the initial Protection Order by a Magistrate.

He assaulted the brother of the victim and was attacked by the dogs, who were already familiar with him, before he fled from the place.

The police department made several attempts to arrest the culprit for the latest offences he committed during bail, but he was never arrested.

Eventually, on the morning of 2 January, he murdered Calida and her mother by shooting them and fled from the scene.

The people are worried by hearing the incident where a soldier is committing a crime and are demanding justice for the victim while hoping for the betterment of the young child of the victim.