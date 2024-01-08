Trinidad: Police seize firearms, arrests 6 in successful operations

Police shared information of operations in which six individuals arrested with two firearms recovered in Southern and North Eastern Divisions.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service shared information on the successful operations through a media release on Saturday, 6 January, in which six individuals were arrested, and two firearms were recovered by the police officers in the Southern and North Eastern Divisions.

As per the statement by the police department, an operation was conducted against the criminal activities in the Northern Division on the evening of Saturday. The operation resulted in the arrest of one man and the seizure of a firearm.

Another operation was conducted in the Southern Division on the same day, which resulted in the arrest of five more individuals for various offences with the seizure of a firearm.

As per the reports, It was around 6:25 pm when officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force were moving along 2nd Street Extension in a marked police vehicle at Upper 6th Avenue of Malick in Barataria, a neighbourhood in Trinidad located in the city of San Juan.

While proceeding, police officers observed a suspicious man who seemed known to them. The man, after seeing the police vehicle, immediately turned around and started walking in the opposite direction.

The officers then went close to the man and stopped him while identifying themselves and searched the suspect.

It is said that officers found a black bag with the suspect, which was slung across his upper body in which he was carrying a firearm loaded with a magazine containing nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The man was arrested straight away by the officers and was taken to the San Juan Police Sub Station. The inquiry is going on under the guidance of Officer Jaggernath.

As per the reports on the other operation in the Southern Division, the exercise was conducted by officers of the Southern Division Task Force between the hours of 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday.

In this operation, many drug blocks were targeted, which took officers to the five suspects, who were arrested immediately on the spot.

Out of five culprits, three were caught by the police while carrying Cocaine with them, one man was caught carrying a firearm, and the fifth suspect was carrying an illegal device for which he was charged.

The police officers involved in the operation were Loutan, Rambhajan, and Jugmohan, under whose guidance the exercise went successful.

Two suspects are identified by the police, among five who were arrested. One who was carrying the firearm and ammunition is identified as a 21-year-old man who lives in La Romaine, and another suspect carrying an illegal device is identified as a 69-year-old man who lives in Princes Town.

The police department, in their statement, said, “Around 7 pm PC Loutan, based on information received, proceeded to King’s Wharf, San Fernando. A search was conducted in a bushy area, and a firearm fitted with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in a black bag.”

Police officers are continuing the investigation and inquiries related to the operations to collect clues to proceed with further operations to trace and arrest more criminals out in public.

The people of the communities around are happy with the efforts of the police department. They are demanding to take more such action which can bring safety and security to the society.