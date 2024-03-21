Trinidad: Police officer held for sexually assaulting two minors

Trinidad and Tobago: A 57-year-old police officer was booked under the allegations of assaulting two minors sexually for which a case was made against him in Trinidad on Tuesday, around 12:30 am. The accused is a senior police force member who serves his duties in the multi-operational police section.

The identity of the Trinidad police officer is not disclosed completely to the public for now. The senior officers were arrested from a home in the central division of Trinidad. At the time, the police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the locality, after which an arrest happened.

The known details through the sources are that the officer was also used to train the young recruits for defence and unarmed combat. The trainee officers were of the multi-operational police section with the guard and the emergency branch.

As per the reports, the officers after arriving on the scene found the alleged female partner of the accused, who is also a member of the police department and serves as a constable in Trinidad.

After the inquiry at the place, the police officers explored allegations against the accused cop who allegedly sexually assaulted the two minor daughters of the woman. The young girls are said to be years 17-year-old and the other is 11-year-old.

The police officers who were taking charge of the case recorded the woman’s statement and followed further procedure. Based on the complaint in a serious matter, the accused cop was detained for the offence he committed.

The Trinidad police department actively investigates and inquires into the case. The investigators try to explore both sides of the story to reach a conclusion. The police officers are assured that the culprit will be punished regardless of who he or she is.

The local people of Trinidad and Tobago are sharing their opinions on the case of sexual assault against two minor girls in which a police officer is accused and arrested. The people are saying, “This is so sad for children to go through this torture. Ladies keep your male friends away from your daughters. He Is Not A Senior Police Officer He Is A Very Sick Puppy That Needs Shock Treatment Badly Otherwise He Will Continue To Ruin Many More Innocent Lives.”