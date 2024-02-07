Trinidad Police arrests one, seizes marijuana and firearm

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department in successful anti-crime operations in the Western and North Eastern Divisions of Trinidad, which resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm with ammunition and marijuana on Monday, 5 February.

As per the reports, one anti-crime operation was conducted on the day by a team of officers from the Western Divison Gang and Intelligence Task Force in an open bushy area at Moraldo Street in Maraval, a locality in Trinidad. The intelligence-based operation was conducted by officers from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

It is mentioned that in the anti-crime operation, the police officers found a black plastic bag which was carrying a revolver with four rounds of ammunition in it. The plastic bag was also carrying nine packets of marijuana in it, which was hidden beneath a plyboard. The recovered marijuana weighed around 360 grams.

The anti-crime exercise was conducted under the leadership of ASP Lynch and Senior Superintendent Henry. It was supervised by Cpl Dominique and Cpl Edwards, along with a team of members of the Western Division Task Force, and spearheaded by Inspector Grant.

Another anti-crime operation was conducted on the same day by the police officers in the North Eastern Division of Trinidad, which resulted in an arrest and recovery of marijuana. The operation was conducted on intelligence in which officers executed a search warrant in a house at Kin Street of Aranguez.

In the search, the police officers discovered a vehicle of silver and grey colour with a tampered chassis number and also found marijuana, which weighed around 315 grams. The suspect was immediately arrested by the police officers for the possession of marijuana and relevant offences. The vehicle was taken under custody and sent to the Barataria Police Station.

The anti-crime operation of Kin Street was conducted under the supervision of Seargent Nixon and led by Senior Superintendent Ag Edwards, Superintendent Ag Ghool and ASP Callendar, and coordinated by Inspector Ag Ramsingh.

The local residents of the communities around Trinidad are sharing their opinions after hearing about the successful anti-crime operations by the police department, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of marijuana and a firearm with ammunition.

People are saying, “Good work officers. The one after other findings of illegal stuff from every corner of the island and arrests are showing the works of our officers. We just need a few more efforts, and we can also shape society for good. People also need to be aware of their surroundings so that we can help the police, which will help us also.”

While the people appreciate the efforts of the police department, the police officers are continuing the investigation around both operations and are conducting inquiries to find more clues in relation to the case, which can lead them to more suspects hidden around the nation.