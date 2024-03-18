Trinidad: Police apparels seized with firearm in Northern Division

Police seized police apparels with an illegal firearm and ammunition with four culprits in Northern Division of Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department shared details of the recent joint operation in the Northern Division of Trinidad on Saturday, 16 March, in which they seized replica of police apparels with an illegal firearm and ammunition with four culprits who were booked for multiple offences on Tuesday, 12 March.

The special joint operation was conducted at multiple locations in the Northern Division of Trinidad from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm when four search warrants were executed. It is mentioned that law enforcement agencies were having information about illegal activities going on in the localities for which warrants were passed.

As per the sources, during the successful operation, law enforcement agencies took quick actions at the marked residences of the localities under radar where they explored the illegal hidings with four culprits among whom one is a 18-year-old girl.

The warrant was released for the police search of the four residents around the Northern Division of Trinidad in which two locations were along Ali Jhan Lane at Piarco Old Road, one at south of Piarco Old Road, and one along Helen Street at Red Hill in D’Abadie.

Reportedly, during the joint operation, teams of police officers recovered an unauthorised assault rifle with a magazine and seventeen counts of ammunition. The ammunition was of 5.56 calibre.

The law enforcement officers also discovered a collection of police uniforms in the possession of the culprits. The officers booked four suspects under multiple offences during the search operation.

As per the reports, the culprits are said to be a 23-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who were captured in D’Abadie, whereas the girl was taken into custody from Arima in case of illegal findings.

The joint search operation in the Northern Division of Trinidad was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent Montrichard, Superintendent Carthy, ASP Pitt with Inspector Mascal and Inspector Alleyne.

The search warrant operation was executed by the teams of officers from Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol, the Northern Division Task Force, Cumuto CID, Maloney CID, and the K9 unit with mutual cooperation.

The investigation in the case is under the observation of PC Salina who is conducting inquiries and tracing the relation of the illegal findings and culprits with other criminal activities in the region. It is assumed that the culprits were also pretending to be police officers to commit crimes with other offences.