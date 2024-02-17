Trinidad: Man held for attempted Larceny at KFC branch in Siparia

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was arrested by police officers who attempted to break into a branch of KFC restaurants with the intention of larceny in Siparia, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on Thursday, 15 February, around 1:45 am. The suspect was found hidden in the ceiling of the place.

As per the reports, the incident of attempted larceny in the KFC branch of Siparia along the High Street took place on the day which was noticed by the restaurant manager, who reported the crime to the police department at nearly 1:45 am.

The incident of attempted crime was informed to the police department in response to which the police officers took charge and went to the place of crime. After visiting the crime location, the police officers enquired about the situation and eventually took control of the area, to begin with the operation to catch the criminal.

It is said that in the search of the place from outside of the building, the police officers found a door that was opened from the outer side to gain access to the inside of the restaurant. The door was to the air conditioning room of the premises.

After that, the police officers went inside the place with the help of the restaurant manager, who opened the entry to the building and the office room. In the office room police officers took access to the security camera to look at the footage which could help in discovering who, when, and how went inside the restaurant.

On checking the security camera it was found that all the cameras were disabled and were not recording the incidents in the place as it was not working. On the examination, it was found that the safe in the restaurant was attempted to open by the suspect.

Reportedly, the multiple power and hand tools were recovered by the officers near the safe that belonged to the suspect. Anyhow, the suspect was not able to steal anything from the safe and everything was found at its place.

The police officers searched the whole restaurant and eventually were able to find the suspect who was hiding from the police in the ceiling of the premises. The man was immediately arrested by the police officers and later charged with related offenses.

The suspect was taken with the tools used for the crime to the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department office and the interrogation was conducted. The police officers are conducting an investigation and inquiries in the case under the guidance of PC Banahar.

The residents of the communities around Siparia and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions in the case after learning about the incident of attempted larceny in a branch of KFC.

People are saying, “This man must be punished to serve the restaurant for his entire life which could teach him how difficult it is earn it the world of today. Money don’t grow on trees and criminals like this take no time to steal it just for getting rich easily.”