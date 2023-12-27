Trinidad man dies, after falling asleep in moving car

A 32-year-old man lost his life in a car accident near Powder Magazine Phase Two due to falling asleep in the car while driving along the Diego Martin Highway around 4:15 pm on Monday, December 25.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old man lost his life in a car accident near Powder Magazine Phase Two due to falling asleep in the car while driving along the Diego Martin Highway around 4:15 pm on Monday, December 25. The victim is identified with the name of Kareem Romnie Abdul, who lived at Northwest Drive in Patna village of Diego Martin, a town in Trinidad.

As per the reports, the victim was getting back to his home after enjoying his time with friends at a social gathering before the incident took place.

It is said that he was tired, and fatigue caught up with him on the way, and he fell asleep allegedly in the moving car, which made him lose control of the vehicle and eventually led to a crash which took his life.

The accident took place near the Phase Two area of Powder Magazine, where his car got off the road and crashed.

The incident was immediately reported to the local police in response, and police officers went to the scene and confirmed the accident.

The Four Roads Police Station took charge of the case and sealed the area for investigation. The District Medical Officer was also called to the scene for examination.

On reaching the scene, police officers found the victim across the passenger seat who was struggling to breathe.

Even after all the efforts and emergency response, the victim was not able to survive and lost his life at the moment. The District Medical Officer confirmed the death of the victim on the scene officially.

This incident became the reason for awareness among society about road safety.

The people in the area, after knowing about the incident, are talking about the safety measures which is needed to be taken while driving on the road.

The authorities are also raising awareness among the people to take care of themself and follow all the traffic rules.

Taking care of health and sleep is also very important before getting on the road, as it can be dangerous for the driver and others on the road, especially during this festive season.

The DMO gave the orders to remove the body from the crime scene after a thorough early examination of the body and shared his intake with the officers.

Later, the fire officers equipped with the jaws of life took the task of removing the body of the victim from the scene.

The investigation is actively going on over the case. The officers are looking into every factor related to the car accident and the death of the victim, like road conditions, medical issues, mechanical issues and others.

Officers are also looking towards the possibility of poisoning and an attempt of murder due to any enmity, which can be confirmed after the postmortem reports.

The death of Kareem Romnie Abdul came as a shock to his family and friends in this festive season. The people of the community are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim.

The authorities are taking the initiative to educate the public on the signs of fatigue and the measures that can be taken to prevent any accidents while maintaining safer road experiences.