Trinidad: Claxton Bay rapist jailed for 3 years 5 months

Trinidad and Tobago: A man is ordered to spend three years and five months in jail by the court on 8 March, in the case of raping a woman in front of her daughter during an incident of robbery at the house of the victim in Claxton Bay, Trinidad on 4 December 2014.

The name of the culprit of the rape and robbery case in Claxton Bay, a locality on the western coast of Trinidad, is disclosed to be Brent Bedessie. The man was under remand for nine years and was previously pleaded guilty on 11 January of this year.

His attorney at the Department of the Public Defender made a plea in mitigation. In the plea, Brent Bedessie was rested on his total sentence and nine years and three months were reduced and counted in the time when he was under the remand.

On the day of the hearing, the suspect was presented in front of Justice George Busby, who gave the final verdict on the long-running case after hearing the arguments of both sides. During the hearing, Justice Busby also considered the culprit’s prior offences and started with a twenty-year imprisonment, which later varied.

According to the reports, on the day of the crime in Claxton Bay, the culprit went inside the house of the victim woman forcefully with the intention of robbery. The act happened after the woman opened the front door of her house, coming back after picking up her daughter.

The culprit, after entering the house, immediately announced the robbery and asked for the money and jewellery from the victim in return, to which the woman mentioned that she didn’t have anything to give him.

The culprit then asked the woman to lie down on the floor and again threatened her to hand him over all the valuables by putting a knife on the neck of her daughter. After observing that his intentions were not getting fulfilled, he attempted to rape the woman in the presence of her daughter.

Afterwards, he plundered the whole of the house in search of the valuables and left the place with whatever he got including a camera, a sim card, and jewellery with a amount of cash.

The man was later arrested by the police officers in a manhunt after the incident was reported to law enforcement by the residents in the neighbourhood who noticed the crime on the day in Claxton Bay, Trinidad.