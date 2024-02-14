Trinidad Carnival Tuesday enlightened with street band performances

Masqueraders from different bands have enlightened the streets of Trinidad and Tobago on Carnival Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: Masqueraders from different bands have enlightened the streets of Trinidad and Tobago on Carnival Tuesday. The performances showcased the true culture and heritage as the bands filled the streets with colourful patrons and revellers.

Firstly, Hats Carnival crossed the South Quay stage and presented “Love Fest” on Tuesday morning. The patrons expressed delight and said that the performance enhanced their travel experiences on the streets of Trinidad.

Masqueraders from the big band Bliss performed on the iconic music of Trinidad at Jean Pierre Complex, and spectators joined them for their performances. Besides this, bands also presented their performance in San Fernando as young and old revellers from Sheanna Alleyne Productions showcased the perfect portrayal of Survive or Die.

After that, the performers from Showtime also crossed Piccadilly Street with their perfect display of the Tribes of the World. The glimpses and the photos went viral on social media, and attendees were seen appreciating them for their uniqueness in the performance.

They were followed by Land Band Paparazzi and the Lost Tride Parade, which showcased Trinidad’s cultural appearance with proper dance and music. De Party Start also hit the Socadrome stage with Tribe sections Lere and Monstera.

In addition to that, Terrence Christopher, chief bodyguard from Triton Body Guard Services, led his team along Irving Street, where masqueraders from Kallicharan Mas Band gather for Carnival Tuesday Parade of Bands in San Fernando.

San Fernando’s Tuesday Parade of Bands has started with the first band, Southern Mas Associates of Fyzabad, crossing the judging point at Kings Wharf just after 12 noon. The potholes in front of the judging point posed some difficulty for masqueraders.

However, Michal Teja’s performance continues to stand out as a serious contender for this year’s Road March. The revellers loved the DNA, which made them chant the slogan “As Tribe exists the stage.”

Further, Jagessar Mas portrayed Watch The Sunrise for the judges on Kings Wharf in San Fernando on Carnival Tuesday. Peter Minshall’s Tan Tan and Saga Boy also made a guest appearance at the Socadrome.

Besides this, an opening dance by masqueraders of Kallicharn Carnival for its 2024 presentation ‘Ramajay’ in San Fernando also went viral on Social Media.

Notably, the judging of the bands took place at Kings Wharf, San Fernando, this year.

Netizens loved the performances and said that their visit to Trinidad has become successful. One commented,”The performances of the bands showcased the true culture of Trinidad and we enjoyed a lot.”