Trinidad artist Kman 6 survives another life-taking attack

Trinidad and Tobago: An artist of Trinidad Kamn 6 narrowly saved his life again from another attack on him in which three of his acquaintances and an innocent bystander were not able to survive the shooting along the Churchill Roosevelt highway between Curepe and St Augustine on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Two of the victims who lost their lives in the shooting are identified; one is named Jerry Davis, who is also known as Jman and another was only identified his alias.

As per the reports, the victims were going along the highway in a white Nissan ad wagon car whose registration number was PCW 3560 when they suddenly saw a black vehicle approaching them, and they were ambushed by several men who were carrying firearms.

Due to the sudden attack on the moving vehicle, the driver lost his control and the Nissan ad wagon car crashed off the roadway.

While observing the threat to their lives, victims with Kman immediately left the crashed vehicle and attempted to run out of the place.

After noticing the efforts to escape by the victim, the suspects chased them while shooting several bullets at them, which eventually took the lives of one victim on the highway and another on the roadway in front of a house.

A victim lost his life while he was trapped in the crashed car without getting any chance to save himself when assailants shot him dead.

With other victims, a female bystander also lost her life when she allegedly looked through her window after hearing the gunshots and got shot in her head, which took her life on the spot.

It was not the only attack that happened on the Kamn 6 to take his life. Before this shooting, a previous attack occurred on the artist on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

In the previous attack that took place in the vicinity of Ariapita Avenue, Kman with one other man was injured. In contrast, a 28-year-old man named Kelvin Alvin Nandram, also known as Dj Global was shot dead by the assailants.

As per the reports on the prior attack, the victims were buying food at Off Avenue, located on Carlos Street, around 11:15 pm when they were ambushed by the assailants, who fired multiple gunshots at them.

Nandram realised that he was shot, and to save his life, he tried to escape the scene in his white Toyota fielder wagon and drove off, but he got stopped by the suspects at the end of the street and eventually lost his life.

The police were immediately informed about the police in response to which officers from the IATF took charge of the matter.

The officers went to the place to confirm the crime and took the victims of the shooting to the hospital instantly for medical help.

The investigation is going on actively on the back-to-back attacks happening on the artist Kman with a clear intention of taking his life.

The police department is tracing the clues left behind on the crime scene and chasing the information they are getting from the collected evidence.

The inquiries are also going on around the crime scene and with people related to the Kman to take the investigation in the right direction, which will lead to the arrest of the suspects by ensuring the safety of the artist.

The authorities also take security measures for the safety of Kman, and police are trying to avoid any future attacks on the artist.

This case of shooting is also the third case of quadruple murder in the nation this year so far. The last time a quadruple murder took place in the country was on Sunday, 29 October 2023.

In that case, 25-year-old Brandon Forde of Belmont Circular Road, 27-year-old Brian Padmore of Belmont Terrace, 31-year-old Kerron Moore and 26-year-old Shevon Clarke, both of Ertig Road in Belmont, were shot dead at the corner of Smart Place and the Belmont Circular Road.

The people are worried after hearing the incidents of attacks on famous artists again and again, and the panic is about the measures taken by the police department for the safety and security of the commons.

People are saying, “What is the police department doing in our nation? Their failure comes out to the public again and again. See, how daily crimes are happening in the nation. Everywhere, crime and crime. How we common people can feel safe, and the police can not protect the famous artists who are facing life-taking threats multiple times.”

The people of the community are hoping for the safety of the artist and praying for the betterment of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

The people of the community are also looking at the progress of the case and are demanding the quick resolution of the case by arresting the suspects as soon as possible.