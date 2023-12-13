Trinidad and Tobago: Victim hospitalised after being shot in Couva

Trinidad and Tobago: A 48-year-old man was shot by unknown assailants outside his home, leaving him in serious condition on Princes Avenue in Couva on Sunday. The attack occurred around 11:45 pm when the victim had just arrived home and was getting out of his vehicle.

The victim, out of nowhere, heard several loud sounds of explosions and began experiencing burning sensations in his left torso; afterward, he slowly realized that he had been shot.

Upon becoming aware of the attack, the victim raised an alarm to save himself, provoking the suspect to flee the location quickly.

Law enforcement and emergency health services were promptly called, and the injured victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical assistance.

Police were also notified about the incident, and crime scene investigators went to the scene to collect clues.

After the investigation to gather information and evidence to solve the case, the police recovered four empty shells from fired bullets.

WPC Carter Sammy is leading the investigation into the incident. Carter is actively working to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting and details about the victim.

Authorities are actively working on the case, attempting to identify the suspects involved in this serious act of violence against someone close to home.

There are no clear hints that police have been able to figure out so far regarding the motive of the attackers behind the shooting of the victim.

The horrifying incident has heightened tension among the people in the community, as they realize they are not so safe around their homes, given the reality of violence in their neighborhood that they can’t ignore.

Local law enforcement is urging people to come forward without fear and cooperate if anyone has any information or clues about the suspects that could help in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are working to keep people calm in this situation and are ensuring the safety and security of the neighborhood, as maintaining cooperation within the community is necessary for a quick and effective resolution.

The incident serves as an awareness of acts of violence in communities, where law enforcement plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety.

The health of the victim is under observation while authorities investigate the issue and actively work to trace the suspects soon.