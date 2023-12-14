Trinidad and Tobago to host ‘Youth in Agriculture Farmer’s Market’

Trinidad and Tobago is all set to organize the Youth in Agriculture Farmer’s Market on Saturday (December 16, 2023)

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago is all set to organize the Youth in Agriculture Farmer’s Market on Saturday (December 16, 2023) as part of the Christmas celebration. The market will be staged at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain under the theme- “Eat Local, Buy Local.”

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service of Trinidad and Tobago invited young farmers between the ages of 18-35 years and other citizens to support the local produce. Entry at the event is free.

The Youth MinistryCalypso King Trillag to perform in 7th Annual Creole Festival in RoseauCalypso King Trillag to perform in 7th Annual Creole Festival in Roseau said, ”Shop from your regular farmers in addition to our new selection of youth farmers across Trinidad and Tobago.” The aim of the market is to promote total loca for a number of entrepreneurs, farmers, producers and processors in the food, beverage and creative industries.

The Farmer’s Market to feature:

Meeting with a range of artisans and agro-processors

The attendees will get the chance to meet with numerous artisans and agro-processors of Trinidad and Tobago. The market will allow the farmers to explore the trends of the agriculture markets and the tastes of the customers about the particular product.

Chance to shop for all seasonal products

The market will feature sales on all the seasonal products such as breadfruit, Guava, Ackee, Breadfruit, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, plums, peaches and eggplant. There will be several other varieties of fresh and local produce.

Plants, eggs, baked goods and more will also be part of the seasonal products.

Besides this, the market will also give a chance to engage with young entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector. The Ministry added that it will also encourage them to build networks as well as provide life-changing impacts on aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs.

Along with that, the market will also provide the youth agriculture entrepreneurs with the opportunity to advertise and disseminate information about their businesses and concepts, as well as market their respective products and services.

It will also outline several jobs, training, and business development opportunities for the young generation seeking their career in the agriculture sector in Trinidad and Tobago.