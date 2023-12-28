Trinidad and Tobago to host the Kingdom Mental Health Summit

Trinidad and Tobago is hosting the Kingdom Mental Health Summit on April 26th and 27th 2024. The venue for the event is Dr . Levi Duncan Convention Centre, 100 Southern Main Road Edinburgh Village in Chaguanas.

Dr. Yves Abraham, the founder and the CEO of Kingdom Mental Health Association and the host of the event is aiming to establish and enforce the Will of God in mental health, one country at a time.

The summit will highlight impactful and educational sessions, community networking, CEU hours and prayer time.

The schedule of the event is as follows:

Friday, 26th April 2024

9 AM to 4 PM – Educational Workshop

7 PM – Evening Service

Saturday, 27th April 2024

9 AM to 4 PM – Workshops

7 PM – Evening Services

The summit caters to the well-being of every individual. It aims to renew the minds and refuel the spirits. The summit will witness the attendance of the following speakers:

Yves Abraham, Licenced marriage and family therapist

Dr Yves Abraham is the founder and the CEO of the Kingdom Mental Health Association. She is a licenced Psychotherapist with 20 years of experience. She is an international speaker on mental health.

Apostle Vivian Duncan – Prophet, Trinidad and Tobago MC Joyce Marendes USA – Mistress of the ceremony Apostle Andrea Haynes – Domestic Violence/ Mental Health Coach, USA

Her foundation, Haynes Healing of Hearts Inc, offers both counselling and education to those affected by Family violence.

Shirley Pierre Robertson – Mental Health Advocate, USA

Shirley Pierre Robertson is a mental health advocate and counsellor and has more than 40 years of experience.

Dr Jerri P. Beasley – Radio personality / Mental Health Coach, USA Pepe Ramnath – Research scientist, USA/ Trinidad and Tobago Cassandra Bolar – Marriage and family researcher, USA

She is engaged in community-based programming and research efforts to improve outcomes for children and families. She serves marital couples through therapy and relationship education.

Danielle Ojeabulu – Licensed professional counsellor, USA

Danielle Ojeabulu is a licenced professional counsellor and is the owner of Hope to Healed, PLLC, which offers Mental Health Therapy.