Trinidad and Tobago to host Rainforests to Reef Tour for women

Interested ones are urged to sign up before January 15th, 2024. This 8-day trip is only for women and will include moderate physical activities and daily excursions.

Green Adventure Tours is hosting a Women’s Trinidad and Tobago: Rainforests to Reef Tour + Leatherback sea Turtles during summer from June 7 to June 14, 2024. The trip will be led by trip leader Aimee Lowe.

This tour will offer the attendees to explore the balance of tropical rainforest and marine ecosystems, in all of the fun ways including activities like Snorkelling, hiking, kayaking, and rappel down a 72ft waterfall.

The incredible tour will unveil the real Caribbean while seeing the wild wonders from rainforests, colourful coral reefs and close encounters with Living dinosaurs and leatherback sea turtles.

Trip highlights

The trip will include hiking in one of the Earth’s oldest protected Rainforest for birding with species from Central and South America

The attendees will perform snorkelling over coral reefs with Fishes and invertebrates

The tourists will perform a river hike to Avocat Waterfall and rappel down the 72ft waterfall into a natural pool and a “lime” in savannah