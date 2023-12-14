Trinidad and Tobago: Shabaka Elie Killed in Barataria Shooting Incident

A man named Shabaka Elie resident of Eastern Main Road in Laventille was killed in Barataria on Tuesday, 12 December in shooting incident.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident man was shot and killed in Barataria on Tuesday, 12 December. As per the reports, the name of the deceased man was Shabaka Elie, who was a resident of Eastern Main Road in Laventille.

The man became the victim of a fatal shooting incident near the Barataria Sporting Complex around 9:55 am.

The incident was instantly reported to the police department of the area, following which the department took instant measures and responded to the scene of the incident at Lower 6th Avenue, where the Barataria Sporting Complex is situated.

As law enforcement officers went to the shooting point, the lifeless body of Elie was found lying on the ground, which was covered with the marks of gunshot injuries.

While keeping the seriousness of the situation on notice, the District Medical Officer (DMO) arrived at the place of the incident and viewed the body, after which he made some necessary pronouncements and ordered the removal of the body of the deceased from there.

The name of the victim, Shabaka Elie, after the tragic incident shooting was added as one more entry in the list of individuals affected tragically due to violence in the region.

Authorities are actively working and investigating the case to unfold the reason for the incident by observing the circumstances around the shooting and trying to identify the culprits who are responsible for the loss of another life.

This incident is for now seen as the following case of a similar type that was last recorded on 12 August 2023 of a murder in the Barataria area.

In that tragic event, a 48-year-old woman lost her life in a fatal shooting at her home on 9th Avenue, Barataria. The lady was identified as Pamela Joseph.

The incidents of violence happening one after another raise panic in the community and among residents of the area.

The concerns are on the ability of authorities over the safety and security of the people around what can be the effective approach taken to solve the root causes.

Authorities are working hard to follow the right path of investigation without wasting any crucial time to gather evidence which can lead them to suspects.

The community is also cooperating with law enforcement officers and providing all the relevant information they have related to the incident.

Such kind of responsibility among the society is important to contribute to ongoing efforts and bring justice while maintaining the law for better survival by end violence in the area.