Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League: Week 4 Fixtures and Week 3 Recap

The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league has released the match fixtures for the fourth week of the tournament.

Five matches will be conducted in the upcoming week.

FC Phoenix will compete against Terminix on Thursday, 14 th December 2023. The match will be held at the Dwight Yorke stadium at 6 PM.

Central FC will compete against Morvant Caledonia on Friday, 15th December 2023. The match will be conducted at La Horquetta Rec Ground at 6 PM.

Eagles FC will compete against Point Fortnic Civic on Friday, 15th December 2023. The match will be held at Hasely Crawford Stadium at 6 PM.

Defence Force FC will compete against Sando on Friday, 15th December 2023. The match will be conducted at the Hasely Crawford Stadium at 8 PM.

Police FC will compete against P.S.F.C on Sunday, 17th December 2023. The match will be conducted at Police Barracks at 6 PM.

AC POS – BYE

The 3rd week of the matches was completed successfully. The results of the matches are as follows:

Defence Force FC won against P.S.F.C with the score of 3-1

Sando and Eagles FC ended the match in a draw

Police FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 2-0

AC POS won the match with the score of Terminiix with the score of 2-1

Points Fortnic Civic won the match against Central FC with a score of 4-0.

Morvant Caledonia – BYE.

The standings of teams after the completion of week three matches are as follows: