Trinidad and Tobago: Police advises people to avoid gunshots in celebrations

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of Trinidad and Tobago released an advisory for the people of the island nation not to fire gunshots on the night of the old year for the celebration.

The warning is released by the head of the police department in the North Central Division, Senior Superintendent Richard Smith.

In the advisory, the police department is urging people to behave responsibly on the days of the festival, especially while celebrating the new year.

Richard Smith said, “It is observed in recent times that people are firing gunshots in the air for celebration instead of fireworks.”

He mentions that these kinds of activities are very dangerous and can be a life-taking move for someone.

He also warned the people who are involved in such activities of serious legal actions against them with heavy penalties for both unlicensed as well as licensed gun owners.

Smith mentioned in his statement that “The people with illegal guns will be charged with the possession of an unregistered firearm with the possession of ammunition, and also the possession of firearm and ammunition to threaten someone’s life as well.”

He added, “Police officers are taking note of the individuals who have Firearms Users Licenses (FULs). If they are caught while flashing their firearm in a way that can be dangerous of lives of common people around, they will be charged with a penalty of 15 years, and possession of firearm and ammunition to threaten lives.”

Richard Smith also advised the firearm holders to collect information on the gun laws and look into the Firearms Act Chapter 16:01 Section 12.

The act will help them to know what they are dealing with and what the possible consequences they can face.

The senior officer mentioned that the police department is active everywhere, especially around the North Central Division, and is looking to neutralize all illegal activities to maintain peace on the night of the upcoming new year and the passing old year.

The police officers from multiple units are out on the field, including the officers who report as clerks, to provide additional support.

The public is also advised to act responsibly and avoid driving after drinking. The presence of police will be heavy on the roads, with constant patrolling of the area and roadblocks.

About the drink and drive cases, police said, “People tend to go overboard and drink a lot of alcohol and get themselves in problems. The risk is they can kill innocent people traversing the roadway.”

By giving a warning to the public and making them aware of the consequences, the police mentioned, “If you’re drinking, then you must have a designated driver because we will be out there. Our officers will have our breath techs on standby, and they will be on operations. The mobile unit will also be moving with us.”

Vena Butler from the Criminal Division said that the senior officers and divisional commanders prepared anti-crime plans that would suit all different communities in the region.

Vena Butler said, “We are very sure the plan will work and would maximize the coverage and efficiencies of our department, but the public must also remember their responsibilities during celebrations.”

She also mentioned, “All units of local law enforcement departments are working collaboratively to achieve the goal. We know that it is a time of celebration closing out 2023 and ringing in the New Year, and we want to urge citizens to celebrate responsibly.”

She added, “Do not cause problems for your neighbors with your celebration. In keeping with the spirit of the season, citizens are reminded to be compassionate and considerate.”

The police department will also be active on places like beaches and rivers other than the cities where families often go to celebrate the new year.