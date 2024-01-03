Trinidad and Tobago: New minimum wage law to benefit migrants

The Labour Mister made a statement about the new minimum wage law that the law will also benefit the migrants in the nation.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Labour Minister of Trinidad and Tobago made a statement about the new minimum wage law announced on 1 January 2024 by mentioning that the law will also benefit the migrants in the nation.

On the occasion of the new year, the national minimum wage was changed and went from $17.50 to $20.50 per hour.

The change in the laws of minimum wage was promised by the government in the last budget presentation in October 2023.

Paula Achaibar, the Labour Inspector 2 of the nation, mentioned in the statement that around 190,000 workers will benefit from this change.

It is asked to all the workers by the ministry that if their employers are not following the new wages law and they are not getting paid as per new standards, they must report them.

Paula Achaibar said while warning, “These employers will be taken to the industrial court, and there will be penalties for those employers who fail to follow the Minimum Wage legislation.”

She also mentioned that with several breaches of the new Act, employers can face sanctions over themselves, which can lead to problems for their work and business.

As per her statement, the serious sanctions will be on the employers for disobeying the law, which can be a breach of underpayment, not maintaining the records that can show that you are in compliance or refusing workers outstanding wages.

That can also be for overtime and public holidays. Also not giving vacation or sick leave to workers when needed, like maternity leave or unauthorised deductions. She mentioned.

Achaibar also mentioned, “The Labour Inspectorate Unit also has several offices around the country where aggrieved workers can lodge complaints in person.”

She added, “The complaints can be made in writing also via email to the Labour Inspectorate Unit or on the official social media pages of the ministry. The complaint can also be done via letter as well.”

The people of the nation are happy with this decision of the government, especially the worker’s community, as the government fulfilled the promise which they mentioned on the last budget.”

People from the working community are saying, “We are welcoming this decision of the government, and we are happy with the approach of our leaders towards us. It is the fact that workers who do everything are not paid enough, but this decision will help us feed our family properly.”

Workers are also looking forward to the further implementation of the new wage law and if the government will really take strong steps in this direction.