Trinidad and Tobago: New dress code policy in government offices

Trinidad and Tobago: The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has announced a new client/visitor dress code policy, which will be applied nationwide from Monday, 15 January 2024.

The Ministry of Public Administration (MPA) gained approval for the policy based on extensive research, which includes a standardised dress code that aligns with fairness, decency, respect for cultural diversity, clarity and consistency, as well as safety.

The policy is said to be guided by public feedback on a number of key issues faced in government offices by many, like the denial of service, non-alignment of dress code policies across various government offices and also research on global trends leading towards the relaxed dress code.

The reason for the need of a New Dress Code Policy is said to be the fact that some clients and visitors were denied services by MDAs just because of their clothing choices or appearance.

MDAs and many visitors have put forward the argument that the current dress code in place is outdated and also harks back to colonial times.

The recent national and international developments emphasise the need to bring change in the dress code for visitors in the government offices, said authorities.

About the policy, Senator Allyson West from the Ministry of Public Administration stated the following, “We have listened and completed the research to ensure that a more inclusive, culturally sensitive policy is instituted.”

She added, “The focus is on the equitable treatment mutual respect and safety, as well as on providing, and not denying service to anyone who visits any government office.”

The senator also mentioned the vision for the future of the nation and asked for public involvement for the betterment of public services, stating, “We also intend to ensure customer service training staff in the coming months. Our priority is to our constitution and the vision 2030 promise of delivering good governance and service excellence.”

“And we intend to gain your feedback as we move forward into the era of public service excellence.” She said.

The newly announced dress code policy applies to all clients and visitors of government offices, whether in-person or virtually, including all agencies, ministries and departments in Trinidad.

The policy extends to the clients and visitors of government offices under the central government in Tobago.

It must be noted by the public that the new policy will be applied on the government’s official premises only, not on non-office or private premises like schools, police stations, hospitals, health centers, courts, etc.

The full list of situations and conditions has been shared by the Ministry, which explains the stipulations that the public needs to follow according to the dress code policy and what will the parameters of dressing in the government offices will be.

Whenever clients or visitors go to a government office for a face-to-face visit, it is important to create an environment where equal services are rendered and no one is denied service due to their clothing choices or appearance.

Authorities asked the public to cooperate with the new dress code policy where visitors must refrain from wearing any kind of clothes that are transparent in nature or expose the body in a vulgar manner.

Entering the government office with any random clothing, like swimwear or sheer clothing or entering bareback will not be permitted anymore. Appropriate coverage of the body is needed, with the upper body covered over the chest and the lower body covered above the mid-thigh.

Visitors must show decency in government offices as individuals must not wear clothes which carry inappropriate prints like pictures or quotes and slogans that can offend someone. Symbols of gangs or groups that glorify criminals or are potential threats to society are also not be allowed.

Authorities also released requirements regarding the kind of footwear visitors need to wear while coming to goverment offices, as footwear is also a mandatory part of the clothing.

One must wear footwear that does not consist of any material or shape which can cause any physical damage to anyone and must have a proper sole and grip to prevent any chance of slipping and falling.

The new dress code policy also contains elements of cultural and religious priorities as the policy sets the parameters around the covering of the head and face of the visitors.

Head wear is allowed for visitors as per the new policy, so long as it does not hide facial features and allows the recognition of individuals.

If facial coverings like masks, facial shields or niqabs are used, the individual will be checked by security. Individuals need to uncover their face for identity verification and further proceedings. In special cases, visitors will be checked in a separate space.

Visitors need to follow the parameters under the new dress code policy and those who do not follow the advisory will not be able to access any service in government offices.

There must be a valid reason for not following the dress code, as a chance will be given to visitors before the denial of service.

The visitor who breaches the dress code due to unique circumstances, like losing belongings in a fire or flood or anything unexpected, will be helped by the customer services representatives to get the necessary approvals to access the services.

It will be the duty and responsibility of the client or visitor to make sure the requirements of the dress code are followed before visiting to the government offices to avail services.

Strict requirements are set by the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) under the guidance of the Ministry of National Security for the Trinidad and Tobago National Identification Card.

The national ID card now requires citizens to cover their shoulders and there must not be any head cover except in religious cases. No facial piercings are allowed where individuals can carry ear piercings; other than this, eye lenses and artificial eyelashes are also not permitted.

The requirements that are set by the Immigration Division for passport. Individuals must not cover their shoulders or their heads except for religious cases and the colour of clothes in the picture must be in contrast with the background in which white tops are not allowed.

Men with beards are only allowed if they keep it all the time and dark glasses are not allowed if a person is not suffering from any disability of eyes.

The requirements set by the Licensing office under the guidance of the Ministry of Works and Transport for the Trinidad and Tobago driving license are that individuals must not wear white clothes or any headgear.

The locals of the island nation are also sharing their views on the new dress code policy, which brings out the many thought processes of the society.

One among many citizens said, “There is more concern that people don’t wear open-toe shoes / cover their shoulders in Government offices than the efficient and ethical operation of Government offices. It is embarrassing. Also, watch these new rules not be communicated to everyone who works in these Government offices, and come Jan 15th 2024, watch people be turned away under the old dress code.”

Another point of view from the public is that “While I am quite happy that there are to be changes, the rule about piercings doesn’t make sense to me. To expect a person to remove their facial piercings for their ID photo when they most likely wear those piercings all the time seems nonsensical. If anyone could explain the logic behind it, I’d appreciate it.”

When we look around the world at different nations and their approach towards dress codes on government premises, we see the relation of that policy with their on-ground situations where culture and religion also play major roles.

The new policy around the dress code in government offices is intended to bring positive change in the working conditions on government premises. No one must suffer from any kind of discrimination or create any issue for others in the government offices.

Everyone is looking at what kind of progress the policy makes and how it will take shape in the future.