Trinidad and Tobago: Local Produce prices predicted to spike in coming months, tomatoes to cost $12 per pound

The prices of the local produce in Trinidad and Tobago are predicted to experience severe spikes in the coming months due to the widespread praedial larceny, intense heatwaves, and major cultivation disruptions.

According to recent reports of the Agriculture Sector, such conditions could reduce the supply of local produce across the communities of Trinidad and Tobago. The citizens will have to brace for the hikes in the product as it could cost them much higher than usual expectations during the dry season.

Talking about the new trends in the market, the price of tomatoes has now been varying between $10 to $12 per pound which usually could be brought with the cost between $3 to $4 during the dry season. The cost could also increase as much as $18 per pound according to the place of buying.

Cucumbers which were usually sold between $3 and $4 per pound during this season, will now cost around $8 to $10 per pound. The previous price of sweet peppers was $6 which has now reached to $12, and melongene was retailed between $4 to $5 which will now be sold between $8 to $12 per pound.

The price of pumpkins has also increased by three dollars, which previously stood at $2 per pound. The reports also suggested that the supply of goods such as dasheen, celery, hot peppers, lettuce, patchouli, cabbage, callaloo bush, cauliflower, bodi, cucumber, and sweet peppers has been stopped due to the continuous spike in the prices.

The prices at the Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market for January 2024 have been increased from the prices of last year. As per the average price, there is a hike of 58% in the cost of eddoes and a 163% hike in ginger. Along with that, celery also saw a significant increase from $30% per bundle to $40 per bundle.

CEO of National Agriculture Marketing and Development Corporation- Nirmala Debysingh stated that the leafy vegetables like lettuce, cabbage, and patchouli have increased compared to the previous year. It has also included vegetables, cucumber, and tomato which has also featured a hike in the average prices as compare to the previous year.