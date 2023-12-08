Trinidad and Tobago Labour ministry signs MOU to establish CARICOM

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Planning and Development of Trinidad and Tobago signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Labour to share the data for the establishment of a CARICOM Labour Market Information System.

The Head Office of the Ministry of Labour at the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain was the place of the signing ceremony on Friday, 1st December 2023.

The signing of the MOU is intended to take some significant steps forward with better connection and communication between different government bodies.

The MOU is expected to act as a commitment between the respective ministries to share the Labour Market Information with the Ministry of Labour to process and upload into the Labour Market Information System.

It will also be committed towards the production of LMI at the right time for the users of particular data, that is, Governments, businesses, trade unions, civil society organisations and technical vocational with tertiary learning institutions.

Some other organisations like the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, the Ministry of National Security, and the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago are included as signatories to this MOU.

Natalie Willis, who is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, said,” It was an honour for her to mark such a significant milestone in the development of the nation and the labour market.”

She also mentioned the possible impact, which is the ability of the LMIS to serve as a centralised database which can provide updated information accuratly on multiple aspects of the labour market that will come in CARICOM member states.

Sharing expertise of multiple agencies will ensure the reliability of data and information by Trinidad and Tobago Regional LMIS and also be easily accessible.

The platform is expected to establish better coordination within all stakeholders and also those who are involved in the labour market like training institutions, employer associations, and trade unions.

Bruce Spencer, who is the Manager of the Labour Market Information Unit, said,” The Regional LMIS platform will not only help in labour market analysis, but it will also provide the foundation for monitoring and reporting for the employment and labour policies.”

He added,” It will work as a mechanism to exchange information and coordinate with different institutions who are involved in producing and using labour market information.”

He also appreciated all agencies who are into collecting data with the Ministry of Labour for their cooperation which helped in making this structure a reality.

With this project, the aim is to strengthen the LMIS around all member states while establishing an online platform for LMI at the regional levels.

The regional LMIS will improve the management of skilled labour, and all the data will help in making strategies that go with the national and regional policies of The state.

It will also help in the development of other related areas, such as job creation and job security at the national and regional levels.