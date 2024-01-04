Trinidad and Tobago: Eight locations unveiled for Let Her Play Programme

Around eight locations across Trinidad and Tobago have been unveiled for the “Let Her Play- Keep on Moving Programme” for Aerobics and Zumba sessions

Trinidad and Tobago: Around eight locations across Trinidad and Tobago have been unveiled for the “Let Her Play- Keep on Moving Programme” for Aerobics and Zumba sessions. It will take place from January 6 to February 8, 2024.

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development of Trinidad and Tobago shared the locations and invited the girls to the sessions. While inviting, it added that the sessions will make the attendees feel the rhythms, embrace the fun and rediscover the joy of being active in this Carnival season.

The first day of the sessions will start at 5 pm at Eddie Hart Savannah, Orange Grove Road at Tacarigua. The participants will indulge in practices such as Aerobics and other dance forms. The sessions at these locations will be held every Tuesday and Thursday. It will end at 6: 00 pm.

The second location for the sessions is Evolution Fitness Centre (Carpark), Endeavour, Chaguanas and the participants are invited to this location every Wednesday. The session will start at 5: 00 pm and end at 6: 00 pm. The sessions will be for aerobics and other events.

The third location for the session will be Starlite Shopping Plaza (Carpark), Diego Martin Main Road. The classes will start at 6: 30 am and end at 8: 00 am as it will be the morning sessions. During the event, the participants will indulge in practices such as Aerobics and Hitt.

The schedule of aerobics and hit for the days have been unveiled. The first event for the location is Mini-Circuits, which will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The strength and Conditioning class will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The sessions will also feature the Musical Tabata Class, which will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The Bootcamp will also be part of the event, and the date for the event is Saturday, January 27, 2024, and the drum class will be the last event scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The fourth location for the sessions will be Pleasantville Community Centre, Prince Albert St San Fernando, as the event will start at 5: 00 pm and end at 6: 00 pm. The girls are invited every Monday to this location.

Other locations for the sessions will be Sangre Grande Civic Centre, Mayro Sports Facility, South West Regional Indoor Sports Arena and the Scarborough Esplanade. The sessions for the locations will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The timings will be from 4: 30 pm to 8: 00 pm.