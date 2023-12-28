Trinidad and Tobago: Data of missing people, alarming trends

The major concern for Trinidad and Tobago is the case of missing people where 4546 cases were reported from January 2018 to December 2023.

Trinidad and Tobago: In the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, the major concern for the authorities is the case of missing people. In the recorded data of the last six years, from January 2018 to December 2023, a total of 4546 missing cases were reported, out of which 595 people are still missing as per the records, which police were not able to trace.

As per the reports made by Joshua Seemungal and Shaliza Hassanali, two reports have been filed every day of missing people in the last six years, and a person has been missing every 11-and-a-half hours.

Under the guidance of Captain Vallence Rambharat, the team of Hunters Search and Rescue Team got to the bones with some dogs at Heritage Road in Barrackpore town of Trinidad.

The search was for the missing businesswoman named Christina Adsett in September.

The families and friends of the missing person always kept going to the police stations and other departments to get any updates about the case till the individual was found.

In Trinidad and Tobago, among the solved cases, many missing person was rescued alive, while some were found dead. While the search of many gone for multiple years.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith formed a Cold Case Missing Persons Unit in 2018, which was dedicated to finding people who have been missing for a very long time.

In the last six years, 4546 people have been reported missing around the country, among which nearly 83 per cent, which is 3768 people, were found successfully and 4 per cent, which is 183 individuals found dead. Where almost 13 percent, that is 595 individuals, are not found yet by the police.

Most of the reports of missing persons are recorded of women, which is around 55 per cent of the total number of cases.

Among all the missing reports in the nation, it is recorded that the most commonly reported missing cases are of girls aged 15 to 19, which is around 52 per cent of the total number of cases.

13 per cent of the missing individuals were in their 20s, 10 per cent were in their 30s, 7 per cent were in their 40s, 6 per cent were in their 50s, and 12 per cent of the missings were over 60 years old.

The report presented the data on the missing people and also mentioned the cases reported in each division of the country.

The northern division tops the list with the most number of, which is 922 individuals, cases reported of missing people.

The northern division covers the areas of Arima, Arouca, Cumuto, Piarco, Maracas, St Joseph, Tunapuna, La Horquetta, Malabar, Maloney, San Raphael and St Joseph.

The central division covering the areas of Chaguanas, Canupia, Brasso, Couva, Caroni, Freeport, Las Lomas and Longdenville reported 733 missing individuals.

The southern division covering the areas of San Fernando, Barrackpore, Mon Repos, Moruga, Princes Town, Gasparillo, Marabella, St Madeleine and St Mary reported the missing of 728 individuals.

The division of Tobago is recorded with the least number of reports of missing people, that is, 133 individuals.

Tobago is followed by the southwestern division with areas of Siparia, Cedros, Erin, La Brea, Oropouche, Penal, Santa Flora, Point Fortin, Guapo, Fyzabad and Siparia, where 370 missing reports were filed.

In terms of missing reports in years, 2023 had the least number of reports, with 673 missing individuals, followed by 2022, with 681 missing individuals.

The most missing reports were filed in 2019 when 940 individuals went missing in the nation, which was 155 more reports than in 2018.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team also recorded their data over their work on missing people in the nation. As per their report, 482 people were reported missing from January 2023 to November 2023.

As per the statement of the captain of the HSRT, Vallance Rambharat, out of 482 missing people this year, 424 people were found, while 58 individuals are still missing.

The HSRT got reports of 371 missing people last year, whereas the TTPS recorded 552 reports of missing persons, among which 466 were found, and 30 people were found dead.

Rambharat said that the records of police always show a difference of 20 per cent from the records of HSRT.

Rambharat mentioned that 328 missing people were under the age of 18 in the last 11 months, and 322 were females, among whom 24 are still missing. 121 individuals were reported missing between the age of 18 to 60.

34 missing persons reported who were over the age of 60, among whom 23 were males and 11 were females. Out of those, seven males and three females are still missing.

In the last year, the number of missing people over 60 years was 17, among whom six were female, 11 were male, and 16 of them were found. One among them was found dead, whose DNA reports are yet to come, which will reveal his identity.

Rambharat said that in 2022, missing people over the age of 60 were 4.5 per cent of the total number of cases, whereas this year, it is above 7 per cent.

He said, “The HSRT is not much worried about younger teenagers who go missing as they return home easily. The concerned group for us are the 18 to 60 and over 60 who may be victims of crime.”

He also added that “senior citizens who suffer from diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia mostly remain missing.”

Some of the cases of missing people reported by the month in the last few years are:

In February 2018, Coreen Singh, who lived at Kelly Street, disappeared after leaving her home and was never found. As per her friends, Coreen told them she had a meeting with a male friend at his apartment to discuss her divorce.

In March 2018, the Mother of seven, Kumti Deopersad, reported missing after walking out of a health facility. She later called her husband to say four men abducted her. A week later, she came back home, saying she escaped her captors by using a hairpin to unlock a door.

In June 2018, 20-year-old Sharday Emmanuel disappeared after leaving her Mamoral home. She was never found.

In September 2018, Upper-Level Educational Institute Spanish teacher Susan Maynard left her Charlieville home in September to buy a phone card at a nearby parlour, but it was never found.

In September 2018, Gangadhar Hanooman went missing after stopping at a vegetable stall on his way to his Roystonia home. He was never found.

In September 2018, San Fernando resident Natalie Pollonais was rescued by police after being kidnapped shortly after leaving the Central Athletics Clubs at the C3 complex.

In November 2018, 16-year-old Shindlar Cuffy went missing after leaving home in a taxi that was supposed to take her to school at Marabella North Secondary School. Her relatives believed she was lured to join a cult. She was never found.

In March 2019, 17-year-old Pennywise employee Netanya Mohamdally was found stabbed to death in a muddy puddle after being reported missing five days earlier. She left home at Gaston Street to visit her father.

In April 2019, 36-year-old Stephan Suroogdeo was reported missing after he was last seen in Valencia.

In August 2019, Shanice Cooper, six months pregnant at the time, disappeared after leaving her Belmont home. She was never found, but in 2021, a 37-year-old man known to her was charged with her murder.

In September 2019, 73-year-old Kenrick Titus was last seen at his Rousillac home. Titus, who had Alzheimer’s, was not found.

In October 2019, 15-year-old Brianna Toll disappeared after last being seen at her Barrackpore home. She was never seen again.

In November 2019, 19-year-old Marlon Burke Jnr was last seen along Tumpuna Road in Arima. He was never found.

In March 2020, Driver Clevon Bruce vanished without a trace.

In June 2020, Joevon Inniss of Barataria was reported missing after he was last seen driving his car. The vehicle was found abandoned, but he was never found.

In July 2020, 24-year-old Diego Martin resident Grace Roberts disappeared after entering a taxi, never to be seen again.

In August 2020, Princess Phillips, 16 years old at the time, was last seen at her family home before she left to visit a friend. She told her parents that a group of men was following her on her way home from classes at Marabella North Secondary School. She has never been found.

In February 2021, Shazida Nagamootoo of Williamsville was last seen leaving her Las Lomas home.

In May 2021, 28-year-old Carpichaima farmer Becker Seelal left home to collect money from a customer but was not seen again.

In June 2021, Annalisa Gookool of Vega De Oropouche was reported missing, but her body was later found. A man was charged with her murder.

In July 2021, 17-year-old Venezuelan Noirelle Benere disappeared and is still unaccounted for.

In December 2021, 29-year-old Filipino Lyka Bernas was last seen at her Jerningham Avenue, Belmont home, but remains missing.

In May 2022, Petit Valley resident Oliver Thomas, 62 years old, remains missing.

In June 2022, 39-year-old Anna Maria Aimey of Palmiste was reported missing, and it’s unclear if she was found.

In June 2022, 31-year-old Sanjay Deodath went missing in Moruga. Police later found his truck with blood stains in it abandoned in Cocoyea. He was not found.

In August 2022, 21-year-old Blanchisseuse farmer Oreon Gomez had not been since leaving home to meet what he believed was a girl he met online for a date.

In September 2022, 40-year-old Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s native Solina Garnes, went missing; she remains missing.

In November 2022, 32-year-old Jamaican national Kimalee Larmond was last seen leaving her Chase Village home. To date, there have been no leads about her disappearance.

In April 2023, Diego Martin resident Justin Awai, a water taxi employee, is still missing.

In April 2023, Venezuelan resident Louis Tovar, who has Alzheimer’s, was reported missing. A human skull was found during a search for him.

In May 2023, Driver Vivion Samaroo was reported missing after going on a private job.

In September 2023, Christina Adsett went missing after she was last seen cleaning the front of her home and business, Christina’s Foot Spa. When police visited her home, they found the back door open, but there were no signs of forced entry. Christina’s cell phone and car keys were found in the house.

In December 2023, The search for 28-year-old electrician Shiva Lochan continues. He left home after a callout for work.

List of individuals aged 60 and over reported missing in 2023:

Cuthbert Tannis, 61, Maracas-St Joseph

Dane Clarke, 65, San Juan

Ursus Daniel, 62, Arima

Hugo Bruce, 77, Princes Town

Junior Daniel, 61, Barataria

Ava Hospedales, 66, Laventille

Robert James Sooran, 72, Princes Town

Chester Greene, 76, Trincity

Rodney Radar Lewis, 60, D’Abadie

Sonny Fitzgerald Virgil, 76, Santa Cruz

Leon Harry Seemungal, 68, Arima

Sheila Gill, 72, Morvant

Trevor Edwards, 69, Couva

Gregory Gordon, 67, Chaguanas

Basdeo Boodoosingh, 76, Couva

James Jordan, 68, Point Fortin

Irma Joseph, 84, Beetham Gardens

Claire Jones, 80, San Fernando

Ramharrack Ram, 84, Claxton Bay

Christopher Felix, 76, Chaguanas

Prakash Bisram, 67, Debe

Gregory Ward, 62, D’Abadie

Joyce Howard, 84, St Joseph

Gita Ramnath, 60, Rio Claro

Christopher Mitchum, 64, Diego Martin

Kenneth La Rode, 60, Fyzabad

Cecil Beckles, 67

Sahadeo Ramsaroop, 65, Princes Town

Senior citizens who are still missing:

Anthony De Couteau, 71, Guapo

Esmond Byam, 73, Arima

Christina Adsette, 62, Penal