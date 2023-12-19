Trinidad and Tobago: 47-year-old man shot dead near Hyatt Regency

A man lost his life in a fatal shooting near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Capital of Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, 18 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: On Monday, a 47-year-old man was shot killed near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The victim of the shooting is identified as Wendell Walker.

As per the reports, Wendell Walker, who lives in the Paradise Heights of Morvant, located in the southern foothills of the Northern Range of the island of Trinidad, was seated in his silver Mercedes Benz near the walkover on Wrighton Road at Port of Spain around 1:20 pm where he was ambushed by assailants and killed in the shooting.

The incident of the shooting was instantly reported to the local authorities, in response to which both the police and emergency health services immediately went to the crime scene.

On the scene of the shooting, police found Walker slumped over the steering wheel bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.

Straight after, the necessary measures were taken, and the victim was transported to the Port of Spain General Hospital for quick medical help, but still, after all the efforts of medical staff, he lost his life and succumbed to his injuries.

The police are investigating the shooting case in Port of Spain to gather information and shreds of evidence around the incident that can lead to the identification of the suspects responsible for this shooting.

This is the third case of killing in the same month of December in the area of Port of Spain.

The previous incident happened on Saturday, 2 December, when a 24-year-old man, identified as Marcus Edwards of Laventille Road in East Dry River, lost his life.

He got stabbed in an attempted robbery along Cockton Street in Port of Spain.

Another killing happened on the same day when a 24-year-old victim named Antonio Raheem Checkley of Oxford Street in Port of Spain was shot and killed near his home.

These kinds of crimes in the area one after another highlight the need for betterment in the security and safety of the area to prevent any kind of violence against the community.

The people of the community are in panic because of such violence in the area and they are putting questions on the safety and security measures taken by the local authorities.

The police asked people around to come out if they got any information about the shooting so that they could lead the investigation in the right direction.