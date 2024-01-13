Trinidad and Tobago : 2024 Calendar of Major sports events

Trinidad and Tobago football association has shared the 2024 Calendar of Major events, Know here the schedule and details

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has shared the 2024 Calendar of Major Events. Here is the schedule of major sports events that will be taking place in Trinidad and Tobago in 2024:

CONCACAF Men U-20 Qualifiers will be hosted in the Hasely Crawford Stadium from February 23 to February 28, 2024.

COPA America play-in will be held on 23rd March, 2024 where Trinidad And Tobago men’s team will be competing against Canada’s men team in Frisco .

FIFA Women’s INT’L Window tournaments are scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 9, 2024 .

CONCACAF Futsal Championship will be in Nicaragua from April 13 to April 2024.

FIFA Women’s INT’L Window tournament will be held from May 27 to June 4, 2024.

Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers tournament will be held from June 3 to June 11, 2024.

Conmebol COPA America is scheduled to take place from June 20 to July 14 .

Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship and CFU Club shield is scheduled for July 2024.

3 events will be taking place in August 2024 and are as follows:

CONCACAF U-15 Girls Championship

CONCACAF Men U-17 Qualifiers

CONCACAF Caribbean Cup

FIFA Men’s International Window tournament will take place from September 2 to September 10, 2024.

2 events are scheduled to take place in September 2024 as follows:

CONCACAF Nations League

CONCACAF Caribbean Cup

FIFA Men’s International Window and CONCACAF Nations League will be held from October 7 to October 15, 2024

FIFA Women’s International Window tournaments are scheduled to take place from October 21 to October 29, 2024.

2 events will be taking place from November 11 to November 19, 2024, and are as follows:

FIFA Men’s International Window

CONCACAF Nations League

FIFA Women’s International Window will be held from November 25 to December 3, 2024.

As mentioned by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, more Details of the events are yet to be confirmed and are subject to change as the dates of events get closer.