Trinidad: 28-year-old shot dead in Freeport

Trinidad and Tobago: A 28-year-old man became the victim of a fatal shooting in which he lost his life at night of Tuesday, 2 January, around 10:15 pm in Freeport, a town in Trinidad.

The victim of the shooting is identified as a vendor named Adrian Neatman Nyack, also known as Popcaan, who lived at Roy Clark Trace Freeport and Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas.

As per the reports, the victim of the shooting was at the bar at St Mary’s Road around 10:15 pm at night and was leaving the place when he got attacked.

It is said that the victim was walking towards his X-trail vehicle when he suddenly got approached by unknown assailants.

There were two men who were armed with firearms ambushed the victim and started shooting at him with the clear intention of killing him.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and immediately fled from the place of the crime.

Eventually, the police department was informed about the incident of the shooting, in response to which the local police station took charge and went to the scene.

After visiting the crime scene, police officers confirmed the report and took control of the area for early investigation.

On the scene of the shooting, police found the victim, who was bleeding from the wounds of a gunshot.

The police officers immediately transferred the victim of the shooting to the Couva District Health Facility for medical observation.

After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim was not able to survive and was officially declared dead.

The police department started the investigation to find out the suspects who killed the victim through the collected evidences.

As per the reports of the police department, the victim of the shooting was already under the radar of authorities and was a known offender to the police.

The people of the communities are worried after hearing about the incident, and the panic is about the measures taken by the police department for the security and safety of the region.

People are saying, “Every time we come on social media, we see crime. Every time we watch TV, we see crime. Now, we are even discussing crime regularly. It is a lifestyle now.”

The police are investigating the case from every perspective while also considering the possibility of a gang war.