Travellers Victoria Baucom visits St Kitts and Nevis on cruise ship, celebrates birthday

St Kitts and Nevis: Victoria Baucom, a digital creator with 5.3k Facebook followers, recently visited St Kitts and Nevis on a cruise ship to celebrate her birthday. She was accompanied by her cousin Roy and his wife Melba, who explored the country together with the help of tour guides.

She expressed pleasure and shared glimpses of the unique offerings of St Kitts and Nevis at different hotspots. Her cousin recommended that she visit the country for her birthday while saying that the country has the finest cruise port of all the five they visited during their tour to the Caribbean.

Baucom also visited coffee houses and other restaurants in St Kitts and Nevis to taste the country’s authentic cuisine. Three people also got the chance to enhance their travel experience by exploring the unique blend of culture and authentic cuisine of the island nation.

Netizens reacted to the traveller’s post and wished her a happy birthday. They lauded the glimpses and said that St Kitts and Nevis is a lively destination and the perfect place to spend such a special occasion. It provides a tranquil and peaceful environment with magnificent scenic views that are soothing for the eyes.

One added,” Happy Birthday lady more wonderful year’s to come..with God’s grace and his mercy hope u had a good one.”

Many also agreed to the notion that St Kitts and Nevis has one of the finest ports and said that their offerings allow them to explore the true essence of the country and the wider Caribbean.

A girl named Beverly Mathews also shared her experience of visiting Port Zante onboard the world’s largest cruise ship- Port Zante and said that the travel was one of the great experiences of her life. She said that the blend of the offerings of the Icon of the Seas and St Kitts and Nevis made it an extraordinary trip as Port Zante featured a lively environment, and the pre-booked tours to the hotspots, beaches, and others made her immersed in the unique travel.

She wished Baucom “Happy Birthday” and said that she will visit the country again as her birthday is also coming.

Port Zante is one of the unique ports in the Caribbean due to its offerings, such as elegant shops and vibrant restaurants. The port has the capacity to accommodate several big cruise ships as recently it has welcomed Icon of the Seas two times.

The inaugural visit was made by Icon of the Seas in January, and the second was in February, now preparing for its visit to Port Zante. These two times, the vessel brought over 5,000 passengers on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis.

Besides this, Port Zante is also considered one of the safest ports in the Caribbean, with the capacity to offer elegance to tourists.