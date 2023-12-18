Tourism season officially open: 16 flights lands in Barbados within four hours

Barbados: Around 16 flights touched down in Barbados on Saturday at Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA). In the space of four hours, ten international and six air-to-sea flights have brought thousands of visitors to the shores of the country.

Firstly, the arrivals came through American Airlines which carried 171 passengers to Barbados. On the other hand, Air Canada also operated a service for Barbados on Saturday, carrying an additional 287 passengers.

Virgin Atlantic touched down in Barbados with 151 passengers. The arrival of the flights marked the commencement of the 2023/2024 winter season.

GAIA corporate communications specialist Sharleen Browne said that the country marked the official start of the season and they are excited to see high numbers.

Earlier, Minister of Tourism of Barbados- Ian Gooding Edghill said that Barbados will benefit from an increase of 11 percent in airlift capacity from the Canadian market this winter season.

The Condor Airline has also returned a winter service to Barbados with a bigger 310-seat aircraft, expecting big numbers from the European market.

Besides this, the service of British Airways on the route from London to Barbados will also mark a significant spike in the arrival of passengers in the country.

Minister Edghill mentioned that the winter season will further benefit the number of the arrival of passengers through airlift in the summer. The capacity of British Airways will be increased by 10 percent in the season.

The service of interCaribbean Airways has also been increased, bringing a huge chunk of tourists to Barbados.

Notably, Barbados officially welcomed North Atlantic Airways, marking the commencement of direct flights from London. The service will run through April 2024, enhancing the number of arrivals for the winter season. The flight features 342 seats, 56 of which are premium economy and 286 are economy.

The intention behind the increase in the capacity is to offer up to 5 flights per week.

Minister Gooding Edghill added that they are excited to bring more passengers and more explorers to the beautiful island of Barbados during the winter season.