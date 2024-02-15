Tour boat runs over fisherman in Nassau Harbour, sparks conflict on social media  

A tour boat reportedly ran over a fisherman in the Nassau Harbour and allegedly fled the scene before reporting the incident to the local authorities.

Bahamas: A tour boat reportedly ran over a fisherman in the Nassau Harbour and allegedly fled the scene before reporting the incident to the local authorities. The incident occurred on Wednesday and the tour boat was supposed to reach a nearby private island.

According to the initial reports, the reported incident showed an overturned small vessel and a large tour boat, with tourists on board, circling the area where the alleged incident unfolded.

After the incident, a witness narrated the incident and said that he watched the tour boat when he was running it over the man and further fled the scene to continue its tour. He claimed that the fisherman was in his boat in the Nassau Harbour when a tour boat, which Smith said had no visible registration numbers, allegedly ran over the man and eventually fled the scene to continue its tour to a nearby private island.

The incident also raised questions about the management of the tour boats and noted that the fisherman was the passenger and his life was taken for granted. The authorities of the Bahamas didn’t issue any statement over the issue, but reports stated that the investigation has started on the matter.

People across the Bahamas showcased their concerns and noted that this matter should not be avoided and take seriously so that precious lives can be saved. It was also outlined that the step of the driver was totally against the rules of the seas as he is not allowed to leave someone in distress.

As per the reports, the captain had clear sight foe the boat when he ran right over the man, after that they dumped him on another boat and took off.

In addition to that, Peter Rebmann- Managing Partner of the tour boat also issued the statement and clarified some things. He stated that first of all this boat called Sanddollar II was on a trip from Montague to Rose Island PASSING Pearl Island, these are not guests from Pearl Island

Secondly, he added that Pearl Island does not own any passenger boats -they used third-party operators who are licensed by port authorities.

Thirdly, he expressed that none of the boats Pearl Island used today was involved in any accidents – it would be more than fair to leave their name out of this news.

He said that they are glad that this fisherman didn’t get hurt – he has been selling is conch shells for years at Pearl Island and makes his living via sales there

The incident was harshly condemned on social media and netizens demanded action against the driver of the vessel. They said that how that person could be so careless who ran over a man and didn’t bother to check it, but just flew the scene, this is totally unexpectable.

One commented,” Continuing the tour with the tourists on the boat after knowingly running someone over is bonkers. These ppl need a psych evaluation.”

Another stated,”Jesus take the wheel no man sir go straight to police and report them i dont care who was on that you were supposed to trun that boat around and make sure that man get the help he need.”

One also stated,” Unbelievable! Relieve the man of his captain’s license (if he has one) and haul him up for reckless endangerment. Shocking. Total disregard for COLREGS and personal responsibility. The fisherman had his angels by his side. Company that owns the boat deserve a stiff fine at the least. Horrible.”