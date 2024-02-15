Tobago welcomes 27,899 visitors in Jan 2024, reports 27.2% growth from last year

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago welcomed around 27,899 visitors in January 2024, marking a remarkable growth of 27.2% from January 2023. The arrival of international visitors through airlines and cruise ships has enhanced the tourism sector of the country.

International visitor arrivals to the shores of Tobago for January 2024 witnessed an exceptional jump from that of 2023 which was around 21,927. The figure also marked the highest number of arrivals for any January period starting from 2017 to 2023.

Notably, January 2023 has remained the second-highest recorded number of visitors for the corresponding period.

Tobago is known as one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean region due to its pristine beaches, exhilarating waterfalls, exciting ports and other offerings. Tourists from across the globe tend to visit the country to spend quality time with their loved ones in the beautiful place.

This led them to choose different paths such as airlines, cruise ships and ferries to visit Trinidad and Tobago and enhance their travel experience. Recently, the tourism ministry announced the cruise schedule for February, outlining the potential arrival of more than 15 cruise ships to the shores of the country.

From Marella Voyager to Jewel of the Seas, the cruise ships included several influential cruise lines such as Sea Cloud and Ambition. Cruise tourism is one of the influential platforms for the enhancement of the tourism sector. Every year, thousands of passengers visit the country in particular cruise season.

Besides this, Tobago Carnival is one of the famous tourism-driven festivals, welcoming thousands of tourists to the shores. People love to visit the country during the carnival season as they want to explore the beauty and culture of the country.

Several bands and performances attract tourists and make them join the citizens of Tobago to appreciate their culture. Recently, Tobago hosted the Panorama and welcomed thousands of tourists in January 2024.

Tobago Carnival 2024 also turned to out be a massive success due to the arrival of thousands of visitors as they booked several hotels and restaurants. The Carnival boosted the local business on the shores of the country and assisted the street vendors by increasing their local products.