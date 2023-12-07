Tobago to welcome 14 cruises in Dec 2023, know schedule

The ships, including Europa 2, Zaandam, Jewel of the Seas, Star Pride, will make visits more than once to the shores of Tobago

Tobago: Tobago is all to welcome fourteen cruise calls for December month 2023 at both Scarborough and Charlotteville ports. Under the “Welcome to Tobago” campaign, the tourists will witness numerous tourism offerings of the country.

The schedule of the cruise ship is announced. The ships, including Europa 2, Zaandam, Jewel of the Seas, Star Pride, will make visits more than once to the shores of Tobago.

Cruise Schedule

On Monday, Dec 4, 2023: Marella Voyager will make its maiden call at Scarborough

On Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023: Jewel of the Seas will dock at Scarborough

On Saturday, Dec 9, 2023: Celebrity Silhouette will dock at Scarborough

On Sunday, Dec 10, 2023: Europa 2 will make an inaugural call at Scarborough port.

On Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023: Zaandam will make an inaugural call Scarborough

On Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023: Jewel of the Seas will grace the shores of Scarborough port.

On Friday, Dec 15, 2023: Silver Shadow will make its maiden call at Scarborough port.

On Sunday, Dec 17, 2023: Costa Fortuna will dock at Scarborough port.

On Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023: Jewel of the Seas will grace the Scarborough port.

On Friday, Dec 22, 2023: Silver Dawn will dock at Scarborough port.

On Friday, Dec 22, 2023: Star Pride will make an inaugural call at Charlotteville ports.

On Sunday, Dec 24, 2023: Star Pride will again grace the shores of Tobago at Charlotteville ports.

On Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023: Zaandam will dock at Scarborough port.

On Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023: Star Pride will dock at Scarborough Port.

The cruise season has started in Tobago with the arrival of the ships. Earlier, the country welcomed Star Pride on November 27, 2023. It was the second cruise ship to dock at the Port of Scarborough. It was also the fifth cruise call of the season.

The visitors of the cruise ship were delighted to interact with the Ole Times Mas characters and enjoy the sweet sounds of the live Steel Pan music that greeted them on their arrival.

The fourth call of the season was Celebrity Silhouette which was docked on the port on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The cruise season commenced on November 11, 2023.

The ship docked at the port and brought an estimated 2,883 passengers to the island.