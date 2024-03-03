Tobago to welcome 13 cruise calls in March 2024, know schedule

Thirteen cruise ships are all set to dock at Scarborough and Charlotteville ports of Tobago for the month of March 2024.

Tobago: Thirteen cruise ships are all set to dock at Scarborough and Charlotteville ports of Tobago for the month of March 2024. Ships such as Sea Cloud, Jewel of the Seas, and Marella Voyager will return to the destination.

The cruise season 2023/2024 is all set to welcome the calls of the vessel in March with the help of the tourism sector of Tobago. Sea Cloud II will make two calls at the shores of the destination for the month of March 2024.

Costa Fortuna will also be included in the schedule of the March cruise season of Tobago which will make the call for one time. Costa Fortuna, Seven Seas Splendor, Star Pride, Ms Amadea, and Seabourn Ovation will be part of the cruise vessel for March month. These ships will make scheduled calls for one time.

Besides this, Jewel of the Seas has remained one of the significant cruises for Tobago and will make scheduled calls four times. The last cruise ship for the month will be Marella Voyager which will dock for one time.

Two cruise ships Sea Cloud II and Costa Fortuna will dock at Tobago on March 3, 2024 at Charlotteville and Scarborough ports respectively. Jewel of the Seas will make scheduled calls at Scarborough Port on March 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2024.

Seven Seas Splendor will return to Tobago at Scarborough Port on March 11 and Marella Voyager will dock at Scarborough Port on March 15, 2024. Star Pride will dock at Charlotteville on March 15 and Seabourn Ovation will dock on March 23 at the same time.

Ms Amadea will dock at Scarborough Port on March 25, 2024 for the cruise season. The last cruise ship will be Marella Voyager which will dock at Scarborough on March 28, 2024.

For February Month 2024, 15 cruise ships docked at different ports of Tobago which included the four calls from Jewel of the Seas. Besides this, Norwegian Sky made the maiden call at Scarborough Port on February 4, 2024.

Seven Seas Splendor also docked for the first time at Tobago on February 22, 2024 and is all set to make a second call in March 2024. Sea Cloud II, Marell Voyager, Ambition, Zaandam, and Costa Fortuna also docked two times each in February 2024.

In January 2024, fourteen cruise ships docked at Scarborough and Charlotteville which included calls from vessels such as Jewel of the Seas, Costa Fortuna, Star Pride, and Silver Dawn.

Zuideram was the ship that made its maiden call at Tobago on March 7, 2024.