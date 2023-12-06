Tobago Netball League 2023 Champ commences, know athletes feature

Tobago: Tobago Netball League 2023 Championships has commenced on November 29, 2023. The athletes across the country have participated in different games as the tournament will run through November 9, 2023.

The profile of the athlete of the championship has been announced.

Athlete: Akesi Quashie

Standing at 6feet 4inches tall , this pillar of strength hails from the eastern village of Belle Garden in Tobago.

Akesi Quashie recently began her netball career at the age of 15 years old, and has already earned a spot on the Under 16 National Netball Team(2023) , where she participated in the Jean Pierre Under 16 Regional Cup in Dominica.

She currently plays with her school’s team – Bishop’s High School , where she was a member of the National Shooting Champion Team in the Secondary School’s Netball Tournament for two consecutive years ;

2022 (15&Under, and 2nd Place Individual Shooter)

2023 (Under 20).

Athlete: Jada King

Hailing from the western village of Carnbee, Tobago, Jada King is a young National netball player who has a spirit of tenacity towards her development in the sport.

This 15-year old 5ft 11” player began playing netball at the age of 13 years with her home club – Knicker’s Netball Academy.

In addition, it is fitting to highlight that King represented Tobago and Trinidad at the Jean Pierre Under 16 Tournament in Dominica in April of 2023.

At the Secondary School Level, she represents the Bishop’s High School in several competitions within the Secondary School League and has captained her 15&Under Team to the following titles in 2023 ;

-Champion 15&Under Team (Tobago)

-3rd Place 15 & Under Team (Nationally)

-Champion Shooting Team

She continues to credit her Netball Club – Knicker’s Netball Academy, for contributing to her growth & development athletically.

Athlete: Zaria Armour

Zaria Armour is a proud born and bred resident of the Coastal Village of Lambeau in Tobago.

She began playing this sport of netball at the age of nine years where she swiftly and stealthily improved her skills in the sport.

In addition , Armour represented Tobago , and Trinidad at the Jean Pierre Under 16 Tournament in Dominica where she played an impressive center court position. This was April of 2023.

At the Secondary School Level, she represents the Scarborough Secondary School in several competitions within the Secondary School League, and has gained several accolades in the field ;

Most Valuable Player (2019) – Under 15

Most Outstanding Center Court Player (2022) – 15 & Under

In addition, she gives credit to her Netball Club – Knicker’s Netball Academy, for contributing to her growth & development athletically.

Athlete: Xhané Gray

Affectionately called “baby Gray” by some, Xhané Gray is an influential defensive player on the netball court!

Hailing from the village of Carnbee, Xhané proudly indicates that she started playing netball at the age of 12 years and has worked assiduously to secure her continuous growth and development in the sport.

It is fitting to mention that in April of 2023, Gray represented Tobago and Trinidad at the Jean Pierre Under 16 Tournament in Dominica, where she showed her skills on the defensive side of the court. In that tournament she was classed in the top 16 outstanding players.

At the Secondary School Level, she proudly represents Bishop’s High School in several competitions within the Secondary School League, contributing significantly to the team’s success locally and nationally – Under 20 Netball Champions (2023).

Additionally, she gives credit to her Netball Club – Knicker’s Netball Academy for contributing to her development as she has participated in several village leagues and others alike with the club.

Athlete: Phoebe Warner

This “Lambeau Lady” is no stranger to the sport of netball . In fact , she began playing the sport at the age of 11 years , and she worked assiduously to earn her spot on the National Under 16 Team.

At the Secondary School Level , she proudly represented the Scarborough Secondary in several competitions , earning the respect of her teammates with her dominance in the shooting circle. Additionally , she gives credit to her Netball Club – Blazers Netball Club for contributing to her development.

Phoebe is currently a Year 2 Student at the University of Trinidad and Tobago pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.

Athlete : Krista Winchester

Krista Winchester is no ordinary girl from “On De Hill.” Hailing from the village of Signal Hill in Tobago, Krista is a proud netballer who made a significant impact on the sporting fraternity.

At the age of 14 years she began playing netball , and has to this date left an indelible mark on the sport locally , nationally , regionally and internationally.

This is an indubitable fact as she has earned her position on the Under 16 National Team , Under 21 and the Senior Netball Teams as she was a stand out player in the center court known for her precise passes.

Her home club is The Dream Team , but her career originally started with the Matrix Netball Club .

Winchester’s greatness in the sport is not only limited to the court as she was a Sport Scholarship Student in the area of Netball at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (2007) where she attained a Bachelor of Science in Sports Studies with Specialization in Sport Development and Sport Coaching. She is also the holder of a Bachelor of Education with a specialization in Physical Education.

It is also fitting to mention that Krista was a member of the team that had represented us in the Florida Netball Classics – Beach Netball Tournament in 2008.

Currently, Winchester is a Sports Officer I at the Division of Education, and proud CEO of the Bliss By Kris- a make up artistry

Athlete: Kelaiah Stewart

Hailing from the village of Sou Sou Lands in Tobago , Kelaiah Stewart commenced her netball career at the age of 12 years old. Soon after beginning her journey she was selected for the National Under 16 Netball Team where she dominated in the shooting circle.

Ms. Stewart contributed greatly to the high quality of netball at her Alma mater – Bishops High School, where she and her teammates dominated several competitions within the Secondary School League ; both locally and nationally.

Kelaiah credits her home clubs -Mt. Pleasant Netball Team and the Titans Netball Club for contributing to her development in the sport.

She’s currently a third year student at the University of the West Indies , Mona Campus in Jamaica studying a BSc in Social Anthropology .

Athlete: Kemba Duncan

Kemba Duncan comes from the multi-talented village of Bethel in Tobago.

She began playing netball at the age of 9 years , and has to this date left an indelible mark on the sporting fraternity.

She has earned her positions on both the Under 16 National Team and the Senior Team as she was a star player on the defensive side of the court. She has under her belt 83 caps.

Her home club is Blazers Netball Club.

With her knowledge and experience Kemba continues to work towards the development of the sport on the island.

Her greatness is not just limited to field of play , but also in the entrepreneurial world as she is the founder of 93 Unltd. Hair Store and JK Essentials Mini Mart.

Athlete: Keiko Roy

Roy is from the eastern village of Goodwood in Tobago. She recently began her netball career at the age of 14 years old, and has already made significant strides in the sport. Her outstanding performance has definitely earned her a position on the Under 16 National Team (2023) , where she participated in the Jean Pierre Under 16 Regional Cup in Dominica. In that competition , Keiko has also copped the title of being the most accurate shooter in the competition.

She currently plays with her school’s team – Bishop’s High School , where she has captured notable titles in the recently-concluded Secondary School Netball Championship ;

Tobago Division – Most Accurate Shooter (Under 20 Division)

National Leg – Champion Shooter Most Valuable Player



She also credits her home club – Knicker’s Netball Academy