Tobago netball association commends Esther James and Oprah Douglas

Tobago Netball Tournament 2023 has featured 2 of its exceptional netball players, Esther James and Oprah Douglas. The association has appreciated them for their significant contribution and service towards Netball and Tobago.

Ms Esther James

Ms Esther James comes from the village of Patience Hill in Tobago. She is a young, vibrant, ambitious, talented, and hardworking girl who is determined to excel in all her endeavours.

Esther is noted as being an avid and consummate netballer which had landed her a place on the National Under 16 team for two consecutive years.

Esther James has represented Trinidad and Tobago at the regional levels, where she competed in the Jean Pierre Under 16 Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament that took place in St Lucia in 2018.

Ms. James displayed stellar leadership skills and was appointed as the team captain in 2018.

She is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree as a Year 1 student in medicine and surgery (MBBS) at the University of West Indies, Mona Campus in Jamaica.

Oprah Douglas

Ms Douglas is a netball player and hails from the hope village situated in Tobago. She has represented Trinidad and Tobago at the highest level of netball, where she played at the commonwealth games in Birmingham in 2022.

Soon after, she displayed her athletic competence at the World Cup Netball Qualifier in Jamaica in 2022 and went on to proudly represent the beautiful island of Tobago at the World Cup Netball Championships in South Africa in 2023.

Ms. Douglas is also a Coach at her alma mater- Scarborough Secondary School. Recently she attended the Tobago’s Secondary school netball league 2023 with her team as the coach.

Oprah Douglas has served in the Trinidad and Tobago national netball team known as Calypso Girls, Team representing the nation in international netball. Her service to Netball and Tobago is commendable and appreciated.