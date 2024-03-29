Tobago man held for kidnapping and assault on his ex-girlfriend.

49-year-old man booked by police for kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and physical assault on her in Tobago on Wednesday, 27 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 49-year-old man was booked by the police department in the case of the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend from Canaan and physical assault on her with another man in Bon Accord, Tobago, on the morning of Wednesday, 27 March.

As per the sources, the act of assault and kidnapping in Tobago was committed by the suspect over his misconception of his ex-girlfriend’s involvement with another man. The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including kidnapping, assault, possession of lethal weapons, and other crimes committed by him.

The criminal act was conducted in Tobago at nearly 7:00 am on the day, while the victim woman was at her home and the suspect visited her. The victim is said to be a 24-year-old woman, who lives in Friendship Estate locality of Canaan, a village in the southwestern part of Tobago.

Reportedly, the suspect went to the house of the victim to fix issues between them and get back in the relationship which was broken. Against his approach, the woman refused to the suspect to fix anything which enraged him and led to the crime.

It is mentioned that after getting her disagreement, the suspect pulled out a knife he was carrying at the time and got armed. The suspect placed the knife on the neck of the victim woman and kidnapped her forcefully from her place.

The sources say, that the man started assaulting the woman physically and dragged her inside his motor vehicle, which was a Mazda car of blue color. After the kidnapping from Canaan, the suspect took the assault victim to a residence of Bon Accord, a village in the southwestern part of Tobago.

At the residence, the suspect took the victim to an apartment that was occupied by a man, whom the suspect assumed to be in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Anyhow, the claims were denied by both, the man and the woman.

The situation was further elevated when the suspect attacked the accused man with a rum bottle, leaving him injured with blow on his head and knee. The woman somehow managed to make a call and alert her friends about the situation.

Within a few moments, the friends of the woman went to the scene and took control of the situation by chasing the suspect away and rescuing the injured victim man and woman. Later, the injured victims of the Tobago assault and kidnapping were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where they were treated.

The law enforcement department was informed about the incident, in response, PC Turpin with a team of officers from the Crown Point Police Station took charge. With the involvement of the officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch, the investigation was conducted, which led to the arrest of the culprit shortly after.

As per the reports, the police officers conducted a search of the suspect and his vehicle, during which they were able to recover a knife and a cutlass possessed by the culprit of the crime. The man was subsequently taken into custody and the findings were seized.