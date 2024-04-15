Tobago launches its “first crab farm”, aiming to sustain market

Tobago launched its first crab farm on Friday by the Canaan Bon Accord community and it has been termed as the “pilot project.”

Tobago: The first crab farm was launched in Tobago on Friday by the Canaan Bon Accord community and termed it as the “pilot project.” It was established through the collaboration between Digicel and Shell TT with an aim to protect and sustain the quality of crabs sold on the market.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago also hosted the official launch ceremony and expressed gratitude to Canaan/Ban Accord community for the initiative. Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis stated that this is the great effort for sustaining the market for the crabs.

To commemorate this occasion, a ceremony was held with speeches from the Head of Operations at the Digicel T&T Foundation, Cindyann Currency, Secretary for the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development and Minister of Sport and Community Development and MP for Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis

Notably, the market of crabs has been handling by the community over the years as they were recognized for its delectable crab and dumplings dish. However, the sudden decline in the availability of crabs in the market have been discovered in recent years and vendors were unable to meet the rising demands of the people for young crabs.

Minister Cudjoe-Lewis added that there is a need to support the people with the resources and the results will be beneficial and positive. She added that the investment in the infrastructure is necessary, but the availability of the proper resources would help in creating the sustainable and enhanced community across the country.

She added that the pilot project will come with new development initiatives for the small business holders and other areas. She also described the project as “one way to ensure and preservation of the crabs for future generations who could also enjoy the delicacy of crab and dumpling.”

The farm is all set to provide more than 2,000 crabs in the upcoming seven months and after that it would be distributed to restaurants, supermarkets and vendors. She mentioned that the crab market would be given a proper chance to get enhanced through the project, aiming to promote the sustainability of the natural resources.

In order to secure the crabs, the project will mark the promotion of the business for the local product.