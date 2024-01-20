Read here: Tobacco use continues to decline globally despite the tobacco industry's attempts to jeopardise progress

Tobacco use continues to decline globally despite the tobacco industry’s attempts to progress. Fewer people are using Tobago as compared to the year 2000.

1 in 3 adults worldwide were consuming tobacco in 2000, whereas it declined to 1 in 5 adults worldwide consuming tobacco in 2022.

A new WHO report shows that there are 1.25 billion tobacco users worldwide – that’s 1 in 5 adults. New World Health Organisation report shows how 150 countries are successfully making progress towards reducing tobacco use by 30% by 2025.

With effective measures to control tobacco, countries can decrease the usage and production of tobacco and get on track to achieve the target of 30% reduction by 2025. According to the latest report, children aged 13–15 years in most countries are using tobacco and other nicotine products.

In some countries, the prevalence of tobacco use is still rising, while in others, rates have seen little progress. WHO urges countries to maintain & strengthen tobacco control policies, fighting against the tobacco industry’s interference.

Brazil and the Netherlands have successfully reduced the use of tobacco after they implemented the MPOWER tobacco control measures. Brazil is making a relative reduction of 35% since 2010 and the Netherlands are on the verge of reaching the 30% target.

Currently, the WHO South-East Asian Region is facing the highest percentage of the population using tobacco at 26.5%. The European Region is also facing high tobacco usage at 25.3%.

The report shows that by 2030 the WHO European Region is expected to have the highest rates of tobacco usage globally with a prevalence of just over 23%.

The rate of Tobacco usage among women in WHO’s European regions are more than double the global average. The rate of tobacco usage is reducing much slower among women in European regions than in all other regions.

The World Health Organisation has decided to dedicate this year’s World No Tobacco Day to Protecting children from tobacco industry interference, aiming to protect future generations and ensure that tobacco use continues to decline