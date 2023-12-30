Tips for parents to help their teens navigate the web safely

Know here some tips by the UNICEF for parents to protect and help their teens navigate through the web safely

Teenagers can come across content, bullies and risks while surfing online. It is crucial for parents to equip themselves with the knowledge to help guide and protect them.

Teen children must be aware of the possible threats they can encounter while engaging in online activities .

Here are some tips by the UNICEF for parents to help their teens navigate through the web safely.

Tip 1

Conversations with teen children about staying safe online are important and should be as ordinary as chatting about something you’ve watched on TV. Checking in for even minute or two can make a difference.

Tip 2

Sit down as a family and develop some rules about internet and mobile use. Familiarize yourselves with privacy and safety settings including how to block or report content or individuals who don’t follow platform guidelines.

Tip 3

Balancing online and offline friendships is essential for teens well being. Encourage regular check ins with friends, family and create space for quality time together. Strengthening real life bonds will complement their online experience.

Tip 4

Be mindful about the time your teen spends online or on their device . Help them understand the importance of time management by setting limits on device usage. Encourage them to pursue offline hobbies and activities that bring them joy. Help your teen to understand that they shouldn’t feel the need to be available all the time on social media. Its ok to take a break.

Tip 5

Online experience can be a great tool for self expression and discovery. Encourage the teens to explore their interests and passions online. Ask them to teach you about their favourite apps games or websites. Talk about what you like about them and weather you have any concerns about them.

Tip 6

Make your teens comfortable enough to come and have a conversation if they face any issues online such as cyberbullying and online threat. Do not blame them without listening to them. Sit and have a conversation to find the solution to the issue.