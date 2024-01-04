Tilling service for White Potato land preparation commences in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Tilling services for the white potato land preparation have begun in Dominica. Farmers are asked to make requests through the extension team for the necessary arrangements as the season is in full swing in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy shared glimpses of the necessary arrangements. The extension team will work with the White Potato Coordinator and the tilling crew for the land preparation.

The ministry announced that the farmers who are establishing one acre (30 bags and more) will be given special consideration. They need to contact the Division of Agriculture of Dominica at 266-3809 and 266-3807.

The testing of the white potato seeds was completed in December 2023. The farmers, cooperatives and farming groups are asked to make necessary arrangements for the sale, distribution, collection and establishment of both the Spunta and Desiree varieties.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that the farmers will receive seeds at a highly subsidised price and free of charge, Triple Super Phosphate (TSP). The seed will be given at the required ratio of seeds to fertilisers and other nutrients.

Along with that, the farmers are also eligible to borrow funds from the AID Bank for the good yielding of the crops. The Ministry will also provide assistance with scheduled tilling services and guidance for crop establishment.

Notably, the arrival of seeds, testing of the seeds, inspection of the consignment and sales of seeds commenced in Dominica by mid-December 2023. For the procurement of Spunta and El Mundo, the Ministry of Agriculture created plans for seed purchase, credit facilities and marketing of the potatoes.

Dominica Export Import Agency, AID Bank, and the newly established National White Potato Producers Society will work in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture for the efficient White Potato Season 2023- 2024.

They have encouraged farmers to contact their extension officer for full details of the seeds and the land preparation.