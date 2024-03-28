Three students from Barbados wins High Commission of Canada ' Diplomat For A Day'

Three students of Barbados named Sarah Bisram, Shareida Brathwaite, Jayden Morris, and Diara Springer secured victory in the High Commission of Canada in Barbados 'Diplomat For A Day' competition.

Barbados: Three students of Barbados named Sarah Bisram, Shareida Brathwaite, Jayden Morris, and Diara Springer secured victory in the High Commission of Canada in Barbados ‘Diplomat For A Day’ competition.

Barbados Children Directory extended greetings to the students and said that they had done an exceptional job in winning the competition. It added,” Congrats to Sarah Bisram, Shareida Brathwaite, Jayden Morris, and Diara Springer who were all winners in the High Commission of Canada in Barbados ‘Diplomat For A Day’ competition.”

They were afforded the opportunity of being a diplomat for a day and they gained knowledge and practical skills acquired over three learning sessions on their day in the life as a diplomat.

Besides this, two schools of Barbados known as Holy Innocent’s Primary School and Graydon Sealy Secondary School also secured victory in the categories of the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), “Learn Well Play Well Interschool Creative Competition.”.

The competition was also part of the High Commission of Canada in Barbados “’ Diplomat For A Day’ competition.

The schools won the primary and secondary categories of the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), “Learn Well Play Well Interschool Creative Competition,” and enhanced their footprints in new areas of collaboration.

The competition provided an opportunity for schools to involve parents and community members in a demonstration of their commitment to the healthy development of children.

Barbados Children Directory encouraged the participants to select a prominent area of their school to mount a display. The competition also aimed to promote healthy alternatives to drug use and demonstrate a commitment to the healthy development of children.

Further, Frederick Smith Secondary School and Deighton were 2nd and 3rd in the Secondary School category while Belmont Primary School, St. Catherine’s Primary, Trinity Academy, Hillaby Turners Hall, and Wilkie Cumberbatch secured prizes in that order respectively.

Barbados Children Directory expressed pleasure and said that this is also a great news as schools have been promoting child welfare initiatives.