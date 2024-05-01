Three students consume marijuana at Bahamas High School campus, hospitalized

Three students have ingested suspected marijuana at the campus of the government high school of Bahamas and were hospitalized on Tuesday

Bahamas: Three students have ingested suspected marijuana at the campus of the government high school of Bahamas and were hospitalized on Tuesday. The authorities outlined that those teens took the suspected marijuana, causing hazardous reactions.

The report from the authorities stated that Marijuana, seemingly being considered as the the drug of choice, was allegedly consumed by three juvenile males from SC McPherson Junior High School and got hospitalized on Monday.

After the incident, questions were raised on the Crucial Act for Marijuana as the Bahamas Union of Teachers demanded proper intervention of the act to avoid drug use on the school campuses. President Belinda Wilson stated,”I was notified about the incident, and it is quite bad; the government of Bahamas should implement proper policies against the use of drugs in the school campuses.”

She said that there is a need for the proper policies for the students especially for minors who are suspected of using alcohol and drugs. She acknowledged that there is an uptick in drug use in the schools.

“Minister of Education also adopted a zero-tolerance policy related to drugs in any form in the school campuses as we have noticed an increase in the use of marijuana in several schools of Bahamas.”

Wilson also urged parents to keep a close eye on their children and to make them adopt good practices in their lives. She said,”I don’t know how many times we have to tell the parents to spend quality time with their children, know you childre, their activities and their whereabouts, talked to them frequently.”

The incident has once again raised concerns regarding the regulations of marijuana and the new trend of marijuana products that are circulated in the country. As per the reports, this is not the first instance that the incident of the consumption of drugs in the school has happened.

In February 2022, 21 students from Akhepran International Academy were hospitalized after reportedly ingesting marijuana in the lunch they bought from a lunch vendor of the school. The Assistant Commissioner of Police added that there is a need for parents to be more responsible towards their children.

It was outlined that the edibles and candies were sold to the children at the school, and the products were adulterated with the drugs. The school authorities stated that they informed the police and asked them to take proper action against the selling of drugs on the school campuses.

Notably, the similar incident had also been reported in January 2022 when seven students from S C Mc Pherson Junior High School consumed marijuana edibles and were taken to the hospital.

In connection with the case, Police also arrested a man and a woman for possession of drugs and supplied them to the campus of the school.

Meanwhile, the government of the Bahamas has also been preparing for the Marijuana Bill, which will be tabled into the parliament in the coming weeks. The government stated that they are still open for public consultations with the Rastafari community.