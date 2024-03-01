Three men held by police with firearm in La Horquetta

Three suspects were taken under observation by police with a firearm and ammunition in Phase 4 of La Horquetta on 28 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three suspects were taken under observation by police officers in a suspicious motor vehicle, which was seized with a firearm and ammunition along Appolon Avenue in Phase 4 of La Horquetta, a locality in the northern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 28 February.

It is said that the search of the suspicious individuals recovered nothing illegal by the police officers. The suspects are described as a 19-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man. The other details of the suspects are not disclosed yet.

As per the reports, the incident of seizure of a firearm with three suspects took place on the day while a team of police officers was on patrol in La Horquetta, acting on an intelligence report, when they observed a suspicious motor vehicle in Phase 4. The vehicle was a Nissan Tiida Hatchback car of black colour.

It is mentioned that the police officers approached the car and conducted a search of the motor vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by the three individuals. In the search, the police officers recovered nothing illegal.

Reportedly, the police officers seized a firearm with a magazine which was loaded with multiple rounds of ammunition. The police officers also seized the motor vehicle and took three individuals under observation for inquiry. The vehicle was transferred to the La Horquetta Police Station while the suspects were taken to the separate police stations in the Division.

The search was conducted by the police officers from Northern Division Task Force North and the Arima Criminal Investigations Department on the mobile patrol including PC Drakes and PC Chandool assisted by Sergeant Narace.

The police department is conducting the interrogation of the suspicious individuals. The police officers are conducting the investigation and inquiries in the case under the guidance of PC Drakes.

The local people of the communities around the nation and the residents of La Horquetta are sharing their views about the incident after hearing about the case of three individuals who got arrested by police officers with a firearm under suspicion.

The people are saying, “No one can be trusted now a days. These men were carrying a lethal weapon and were caught by officers under suspicion. Surely the police found something funny about them. Was the firearm licensed? May be not. It is sure that a common man doesn’t keep a weapon instead you are rich and under life threat. Just a little time and something will come out against them. And if they are innocent they must cooperate with the police. The crime must not be tolerated.”