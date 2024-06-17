Three major US airlines including AA, Delta land at RLB International Airport

St Kitts and Nevis: Three major US aircrafts including American Airlines, Delta, and Amerijet landed at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Sunday. The aircraft arrived amid the rainy weather and dominated the runway in St Kitts and Nevis.

The first flight of the day was American Airlines 737-800 which arrived from New York on a wet runway at RLB International Airport of St Kitts and Nevis. The airline provides direct non-stop service to the country, aiming to the cater to the needs of the US travellers.

The second flight of the day was Delta Airlines 737-900 which arrived from Atlanta to St Kitts and Nevis, while offering direct service to the country. The airline started first weekly flight on December 23, 2017 and the second weekly flight from Atlanta to St Kitts on January 9, 2018.

In addition to that, Amerijet International Airlines was the third US major carrier of the day that was seen powering out of a wet runway 25. The aircraft 767-300F landed at St Kitts and Nevis from Barbados and then departed to Las America before going back to Miami.

The wet runways showcased the inclement weather conditions of St Kitts and Nevis in which the airlines landed to provide non-stop services to the country. These three airlines also offer seamless travel service to the visitors from across the globe who wish to visit the Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, the arrival of these airlines also marks the potential of the airlift sector of St Kitts and Nevis which has been receiving great boost from the United States market. Along with that, the local community has been benefited with the tourists’ arrivals with providing business to the local tour guides, restaurant holders, taxi drivers and street vendors.

These small business holders offer exclusive service to the travellers and gain huge market for their products and offerings. It also provides significant boost to the tourism economy and help in enhancing several other sector of development in St Kitts and Nevis.