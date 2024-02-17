Three injured in shooting attack at Morvant, San Juan

Three individuals got shot and injured in a shooting incident in the Morvant locality of San Juan on 16 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three individuals got shot and injured in a shooting incident by unknown assailants along Coconut Drive in the Morvant locality of San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Friday, 16 February, around 2:00 am. The victims of the Morvant shooting are described as a 19-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting attack on the three victims in Morvant took place on the day while the individuals were enjoying themselves together along Coconut Drive with a group of people when the suspects went to the place.

When the victims were lying on the location, a motor vehicle of white color approached the group of people which was occupied by the unknown suspects who were armed with firearms. The suspect got near them and suddenly started shooting in the direction of the group of people in the place.

While observing this unexpected attack on themselves, the people started shattering from the place and running to save their lives from the assailants. In the shooting attack, three suspects who were part of the group got shot and injured. The suspect immediately fled from the place of crime after shooting in their vehicle.

Somehow the injured victims raised an alarm to get help. The people nearby came to their rescue. The incident shooting in Morvant was informed to the police department immediately. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police department went to the crime scene.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officer confirmed the report and took the area under control to start with early investigation. The officers from the Crime scene investigation department found several shells of spent bullets in the shooting of 9mm and 5.56mm.

The emergency health services were also informed about the incident to get medical help. The injured victims who were bleeding from their wounds from the gunshots were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital under medical observation where they were treated.

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspects involved in the shooting to arrest them as soon as possible.