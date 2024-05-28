Three cruise ships to dock at Port Zante in June 2024

Three cruise ships are all set to arrive at Port Zante in the month of June 2024 as part of the 2024 season

St Kitts and Nevis: Three cruise ships are all set to arrive at Port Zante in the month of June 2024 as part of the 2024 season. The world’s largest vessel- Icon of the Seas will again dock at St Kitts and Nevis which has the capability to carry over 7000 passengers.

The first cruise ship for the month will be Emerald Princess which will arrive at Port Zante on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The arrival of the vessel will mark the relationships between St Kitts and Nevis and Princess Cruise Line which was established during the 2013/2014 season.

St Kitts and Nevis developed a tourism partnership with Princess Cruise line with the arrival of Emerald Princess. Since then, the country has welcomed several ships of the cruise line including the Royal Princess, Ocean Princess, Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Pacific Princess, Regal Princess, and the Coral Princess.

The relationship between Princess and St Kitts and Nevis aimed to enhance the connectivity in the Eastern Caribbean region and bolster the tourism economy. With the arrival of the Emerald Princess, the country will welcome the Princess’s royal class vessels and enhance the potential of the shores of the country.

The second cruise ship of the June month will be Icon of the Seas which is the Royal Caribbean’s much-celebrated and world’s largest vessel with the capacity of carrying over 7000 passengers. St Kitts and Nevis will welcome the sixth of the cruise ship, marking the huge potential of the destination in the Caribbean region.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis was the first Caribbean country which welcome the Icon of the Seas on its shores with over 5000 passengers. The passengers experienced the tourism offerings of the country, further enhancing its presence across the globe. The ship will dock at Port Zante on Wednesday, June 18, 2024.

The last vessel for the month will be Rhapsody of the Seas which will arrive at St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The ship also marks great relationships between the cruise line and the destination, bringing new opportunities for the country.